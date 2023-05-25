Chennai Super Kings

Openers: Mccullum, Dwayne Smith, Faf Du Plessis

Middle Order: Raina, Bravo, Dhoni, Jadeja

Bowlers: Ashwin, Nehra, Mohit, Badree, Hilfenhaus, Matt Henry

Our Review: The composition of CSK does not look as intimidating as it was in the previous editions of IPL. Having used to the settled opening combination of Vijay and Hussey, CSK had to look around for openers this time. They got more than one, in Faf, Baz and Smith. They could have avoided one among the three and used the purse to purchase a solid middle order player. The team would definitely need a stabilizing presence in the middle order, in the ranks of Badri. That would be one area they would be targeting in tomorrow’s auction. Apart from that they have spent their money strengthening their batting and as they have done previously, fill in their squads with ifs and buts bowlers.

Purse Remaining: 2.9 Crore

Players who can be targeted tomorrow: Ross Taylor, Baba Aparajith , Callum Ferguson , Chris Lynn, Pat Cummins

Bottom Line: Typical CSK shtyle, light on bowling department

KINGS X1 PUNJAB

Openers: Sehwag, Shaun Marsh, Pujara, Vohra

Middle Order: Bailey, Miller, Maxwell, Saha, Thisara Perara,

Bowlers: Balaji, Awana, Johnson,

Our Review: Kudos to the management team for picking a perfect blend of players, VALUE FOR MONEY PLAYERS. No team has used the auction today as wisely and as economically as Kings 11. They chose their players beforehand and went at them aggressively like the buying of Maxwell and Johnson. The balance of the team looks very good at least on paper. The only weak link is the lack of quality spinners , the presence of an overseas fast bowler of class and a quality allrounder would definitely strengthen the team.

Purse remaining: 14.20 Crores

Players who can be targeted tomorrow: Ryan Mclaren , Ajantha Mendis, Kemar Roach , Clint Mckay , Murali Kartik

Bottom Line: Preity looking squad covering all bases

DELHI DAREDEVILS

Openers: Vijay, Dekock

Middle Order: Kevin Pieterson, Dinesh Karthik,Manoj Tiwary,Neesham,Duminy,Shukla,S.Tiwary

Bowlers: Shami,Rahul Sharma,CounterNile,Unadkat

Our Review: The presence of Gary Kirsten in the auction room suggested a good thought process has gone for selection of the team. The teams from the previous editions were filled with hard on intent , swashbuckling players like Sehwag,Warner,Pieterson,AB De Villiers. Out of these only KP remains. They have replaced their flair in the team with solidity. Their middle order is on of the best looking of all teams. Dinesh Karthik and KP can alter their playing styles in accordance to match scenarios and they have also have Duminy and Manoj Tiwary who can rotate the strike well during 11 – 15 overs. The batting line up looks pretty solid. They need to strengthen their bowing by adding a quickie or a quality spinner, because only Shami looks potent. Remains to see who will captain this team , thought the obvious choice seems KP. With Neesham not yet proven they lack a proven slogger at the end overs.

Purse remaining: 8.6 crores

Players who can be targeted tomorrow: Brett Lee,Shahbaz Nadeem,Kevon Cooper,Dhawal Kulkarni,Ryan Ten Deschote

Bottom Line : Swagger replaced by solidity

Sun Risers Hyderabad

Openers: Dhawan,Finch,Warner

Middle Order: Venugopal Rao,Sammy,B.Taylor, Henriques

Bowlers: Bhuvi,Mishra,Holder,Steyn,Ishant,Pathan

Our Review: They have managed to retain the set of players who served them well last edition. Every team has a specific strategy and this team prides on its bowlers. By having already the best bowler on the planet the presence of India regulars like ishant, Irfan, Mishra, and Bhuvi makes this a potent bowling attack on all tracks. As Laxman rightly pointed out that the IPL may be held in either SriLanka or South Africa they have in their arsenal a bowling attack which can trouble any team. The weak link in the squad that played in previous IPL is not covered this time also, A Weak middle order. Even though they have a firing top order, they definitely need 2 middle order players who can bail out the teams in case of difficulty.

Purse remaining : 8.4 crores

Players who can be targeted tomorrow : Chris Lynn,Ryan Mclaren,David Hussey,Kedar Jadhav,KL Rahul,Ten Deschote,

Bottom Line : A reminder that bowlers hunt in packs !