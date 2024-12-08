Devajit Saikia was appointed interim secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) by the president, Roger Binny, on December 7. Saikia’s nomination came when Jay Shah, the former BCCI secretary, assumed the high-profile position of president of the International Cricket Council.

BCCI president Roger Binny used his constitutional right to make the appointment, ensuring a smooth transition until a permanent secretary is appointed under the board’s rules. Saikia will take on this task throughout the changeover period.

According to a PTI report, Roger Binny referenced clause 7(1)(d) of the BCCI constitution in a letter to Saikia, granting him secretarial powers.

Devajit Saikia to remain interim BCCI secretary until September next year

The BCCI President expressed his trust in Saikia, stating he is confident that he will carry out his obligations with perfection and confidence.

Roger Binny wrote to Devajit Saikia as quoted by PTI: “The president shall, in the event of vacancy or indisposition, delegate the functions to another office bearer until the vacancy is duly filled up or indisposition ceases. Accordingly, I delegate the functions of secretary to you till the post is filled up by processes laid down as per BCCI rules and regulations. I am confident you will perform the duties to the best of your abilities and with aplomb.”

According to reports, Devajit Saikia would stay as acting BCCI secretary until September 2025, allowing enough time to complete the procedures required to designate a permanent secretary under the board’s regulations.

Who is Devajit Saikia?

Devajit Saikia is an Indian attorney, former first-class cricketer, and cricket administrator. Saikia was already the BCCI’s joint secretary, but with Jay Shah’s resignation from the top office, he has been given sole authority for the position. Notably, he represented Assam in four first-class matches and scored 54 runs.

Advocate General Devajit Saikia was recently appointed to the prestigious position of Board Director at the International Cricket Council. Saikia, representing the BCCI, formally assumed his new role at the ICC headquarters in Dubai.

Saikia expressed his gratitude for the support he received from key figures, including Jay Shah, the current ICC Chairman.

“Assumed charge as Board Director, International Cricket Council, representing BCCI yesterday in Dubai… deeply grateful to Jay (Bhai) Shah for his immense support & encouragement… humbled & privileged,” he wrote.

Saikia’s first job as BCCI secretary would be to back the board’s stance on the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 issue with PCB after they confirmed that India will not travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

