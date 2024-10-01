Devdutt Padikkal of the Rest of India (ROI) team was seen in amazing fielding action as he took an amazing diving catch of Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw in the ongoing Irani Cup 2024 match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the rest of India captain, won the toss and chose to field first in Lucknow. The rest of India picked up a strong Playing XI for the match with both the wicketkeepers Dhruv Jurel and Ishan Kishan in the XI.

Gaikwad is likely to open the innings with Abhimanyu Easwaran. The middle order appears to be strong, with Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, and Ishan Kishan.

Unfortunately, teenager Shashwat Rawat, who had impressed in the Duleep Trophy, did not make the cut. The fast bowlers include Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, and Prasidh Krishna, with Saranash Jain and Manav Suthar as spinners.

As for Mumbai, the batting order includes international players like as Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, and Sarfaraz Khan. Shardul Thakur is making a comeback from surgery and adding strength to the team.

Devdutt Padikkal flies in the slips to take an amazing catch of Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw was the first to be removed for four off seven balls. He was caught brilliantly in the slips by Devdutt Padikkal off the bowling of Mukesh Kumar.

Mukesh Kumar dismissed Prithvi Shaw in the third over of Mumbai’s first innings. Mukesh produced a decent-length ball outside off stump, and Shaw couldn’t resist trying to drive it through the covers.

But the batter received an outside edge and soared to Padikkal’s right. Padikkal moved wonderfully, catching the ball with both hands and diving to his right at second slip. The excellent Karnataka cricketer gave a catching masterclass.

The BCCI domestic X handle shared the video with the caption: “WHAT. A. CATCH Devdutt Padikkal pulls off a stunning catch in slips to dismiss Prithvi Shaw. Mukesh Kumar gets the early breakthrough”

WHAT. A. CATCH 🔥 Devdutt Padikkal pulls off a stunning catch in slips to dismiss Prithvi Shaw 👏 Mukesh Kumar gets the early breakthrough 👌 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/Er0EHGOrUJ#IraniCup | @devdpd07 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/0Qk0cwqcMH — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 1, 2024

Following his dismissal, Mumbai lost wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore, who came in to bat at No. 3. Mukesh Kumar also fired Tamore for ducking.

Debutant Ayush Mhatre, who opened the innings with Prithvi Shaw, was also removed cheaply. Mhatre looked good with the bat, but his innings was cut short as he was dismissed for 19 off 35 balls.

Mukesh Kumar took the top three wickets as he was exceptional with the new ball. Mukesh’s new ball partner Yash Dayal also bowled well but did not have wickets to show.

