India’s young wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel made a superb start in his maiden Test series against England towards the start of the year, as he was included in the playing XI after KS Bharat continued his poor form for such a long time.

He was later given a chance in the squad of the Blue Brigade in the shortest format of the game during their five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe after some of the senior members of the side were given a break after a long campaign in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) for the T20 World Cup 2024.

In his maiden Test series, Dhruv Jurel collected 190 runs in three games, at an average of over 60, thanks to his vital knock of 90 in Ranchi during the third Test which helped the home side get out of trouble, as he gave an example of patience and concentration.

“R ohit Sharma is very chil l”- Dhruv Jurel on his Test captain

In a recent interview with Sports Tak, Dhruv Jurel opened up on the attitude of Rohit Sharma, as the wicket-keeper batter found the veteran as a very chilled captain besides giving a glimpse of how he makes his interacts with the youngsters in the team.

Also Read: Basit Ali Picks Greatest Pakistan 11; Ignores Babar Azam

“To be honest, he is very chill. Jab tumse baat karenge toh aisa nahi lagta ki woh senior hai, tum junior ho. Humesha bahut casually baat karte hai.” The Uttar Pradesh-born batter expressed to ‘Sports Tak’.

The young player also shared his view on how the Nagpur-born narrows the gap between the juniors and seniors of the side, ensuring a very light and comfortable environment in the team, which helps as a newcomer in the squad.

“He always said, ‘If you need any help just come over, I don’t have any problem.‘ Aapko is comfortable feel karana. Test cricket mein jab naam aaya tha tab captain Rohit bhaiya hi the toh unse baat kari. Bahut accha laga. Like sab normal hi hai.” Dhruv Jurel narrated in the same conversation.

Recently, Rohit Sharma led India to their second title in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), as they got the better of South Africa in the final of the event, at the at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Also Read: India vs England: Training Photos All But Confirm Test Debut For Dhruv Jurel And Sarfaraz Khan

One of the aims for the young right-handed batter would to be continue his presence in the national side, as they look forward to a long season in the longest format of the game, where India will play five Tests, including two against Bangladesh and three against New Zealand, at home, before flying to Australia for another five-match series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

He displayed great batting skills during the home series against England, but with the comeback of Rishant Pant and KL Rahul, and a few of the other senior players, it would be interesting to see if he still earns his place in the team.