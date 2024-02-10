Difficult To Get Loyalty Unless…: MS Dhoni Opens Up On Leadership Qualities

Former India captain MS Dhoni has explained what it takes for a leader to earn the respect of his teammates. The game has seen very few captains who displayed better man-management qualities than MS Dhoni.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman led India for almost a decade and tasted unparalleled success. He led India to glory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. India have not managed to win any ICC trophy since the veteran player stepped down as the captain. Till date, he is the only captain in the history of the game to win all the three ICC trophies in limited-overs cricket as a captain.

His record in IPL is also equally impressive. MS Dhoni has been leading Chennai Super Kings since 2008 and has led them to five IPL titles so far. In a competition where franchises rarely shy away from changing the captains, MS Dhoni’s longevity is a testament of his extraordinary leadership skill.

MS Dhoni on leadership:

In a recent event, MS Dhoni opened up on the attributes that make a great leader who is respected by his teammates. The World Cup-winning captain stated that loyalty is of utmost importance for a team to excel and a leader can get the loyalty of his teammates only if they respect him. He also stressed that actions make a bigger impact than words.

“Loyalty has a lot to do with the respect factor. When you talk about the dressing room, unless the support staff or players respect you, it is difficult to get that loyalty.

“It is actually about what you are doing and not about what you are speaking. You may not actually speak anything, but your conduct can earn that respect,” said Dhoni in a function organised by Single.ID.

“I always felt that earning respect (as a leader) is important as it does not come with the chair or rank. It comes with your conduct. People are insecure at times. Sometimes, even if the team believes in you, you are actually the first person who will not believe in you. To sum it up, don’t try to command respect but earn it, as it is very organic. Once you have that loyalty then the performance too will follow,” he added.

Dhoni will be seen in action soon when the IPL 2024 gets underway. The 17th edition of the competition is expected to start next month,.