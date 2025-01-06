Rohit Sharma’s interview in the middle of the recent Sydney Test had ulterior motives as per Dinesh Karthik. Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, had opted out of the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test in Sydney due to poor form.

Many felt that he was dropped owing to poor form as he made only 31 runs in 5 innings he played in Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne. Rohit had missed the first Test in Perth as well due to the birth of his second child and Jasprit Bumrah captained India in Perth and in Sydney.

Dinesh Karthik responded to Rohit’s open interview with the Indian channel Star Sports, in which the skipper revealed that he had stepped down from the playing XI for the sake of the team.

Rohit Sharma gave an interview to calm the nerves of people: Dinesh Karthik

Karthik stated that Rohit interviewed since numerous media allegations were circulating concerning the environment of the Indian dressing room. Karthik stated that Rohit Sharma will have a lot to process over the next few weeks before returning to action in the ODI series against England.

“I am sure that Rohit Sharma will be part of the ODI series vs England and the Champions Trophy, and whatever form he finds, he will need to find it there. If he finds form, he will feel that he can come back as a Test batter in England. Knowing Sharma, I think that he gave that interview because there was a lot of news floating around. But I do think when he goes back, for the next couple of weeks he has no cricket, he will take his time, talk with his family and then take a call on his future,” Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Karthik stated that, with Sharma announcing that he will not retire from Test cricket, he will need to organize his ideas in order to return to his best form.

“Before coming to the series, he has had the birth of the baby as well. I think he will spend time with his little ones but he will also make some decisions. There will be a lot of thoughts in his mind, which he will have to streamline and think what he needs to do. There are decisions to be taken on his behalf and on Team India’s behalf because at this point he has made it clear that he is not retiring. It was a good thing that he gave the interview to just cool down and calm down the public because there were a lot of speculations,” he added.

Rohit Sharma has had a poor outing in Test cricket post the T20 World Cup as he didn’t score runs against Bangladesh and New Zealand at home.

Rohit Sharma gave an interview To clear the air: Sanjay Manjrekar

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar commented on Rohit Sharma’s interview, claiming that the Indian captain was forced to address the rumors because coach Gautam Gambhir was credited with making severe adjustments to the Indian side.

“But there was also another reason why he was doing that interview. To clear the air. Somewhere I think Gambhir was getting all the credit for a brave call by leaving Rohit Sharma out. He wanted to set the record straight. Let’s be honest,” Sanjay Manjrekar said.

Manjrekar cited Gautam Gambhir’s pre-match press conference, in which the head coach declined to clarify whether Rohit will play the fifth Test.

