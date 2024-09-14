The veteran all-rounder of the Pakistan side, Imad Wasim, has pointed to the lowest point of their cricket, as he tossed up between their T20 World Cup loss to the co-host United States of America (USA), and a month later their 2-0 red-ball series defeat against Bangladesh at home, both of which has been disappointing to him.

Pakistan made a very poor start in the 20-over ICC tournament, where they lost their opening fixture against America in the super-over before being on the receiving end during the second encounter against India at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Imad Wasim, who was injured in the opening fixture of the game, failed to make his appearance before being involved in the India game but couldn’t take his side over the line in the narrow chase. They were about to lose their last group game against Ireland before getting knocked out of the ‘group stage’ of the event.

“That shouldn’t happen in international cricket ”- Imad Wasim accused Shan Masood

A month later from the tournament, the Green Brigade hosted a two-match red-ball series against Bangladesh to start their home summer, as both the games were part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. A couple of wins for the Shan Masood-led side would have increased the belief among the team, but they didn’t decline.

They lost the first game at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium when they couldn’t bat for a day to save the game, while during the second game, things went from bad to worse, as their bowlers, despite getting early wickets with the ball, couldn’t hold the pressure for a long time.

“Yeah, it (the Test series defeat against Bangladesh) was the lowest point. And, when we lost against the USA as well, I was very disappointed as well. Although I didn’t, I wanted to play. Yeah, I was disappointed when we lost to the US.” The left-arm spin all-rounder, Imad Wasim, claimed.

Having played the shortest format for 15 years, being the runner-up of the first edition of the tournament, and then winning the 2009 T20 World Cup, the defeat to the US wasn’t expected.

“We have been playing T20 cricket for 15 years, and that was the lowest point in T20s but, in Test cricket, that (defeat to Bangladesh) is the lowest point because losing against them at your home conditions, it’s a tough pill to swallow.” The veteran all-rounder expressed in a recent interview.

Imad Wasim addressed that in international cricket, it wouldn’t be right for a team and the captain to misread the pitch as they need to keep all circumstances in mind.

“I watched the highlights of the game. I thought there were two things which you could say because some of the things I heard like the management and the captain said that they misread the pitch and I think that shouldn’t happen in international cricket. You should be ready for all the circumstances.” The 35-year-old Glamorgan-born reflected.

“It might spin, it might get flat. And the weather is not in your control. I don’t like to be behind the bush, as I said. I just wanted to come here and say that they didn’t play well.” Imad Wasim highlighted.

He is currently in the Caribbean playing in their Premier League. The spinner showed disappointment being the ambassador of Pakistan cricket.

“To be honest, we didn’t play well in both the Test matches, not just one. So, it’s an alarming sign. But I felt disappointed. Because there are a lot of people (in the West Indies) and we are the ambassador of Pakistan, and they keep asking on. So, yeah, it was disappointing.” Imad Wasim concluded.