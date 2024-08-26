Disney Star Network, the official broadcasters of ICC cricket, have demanded a renegotiation of their blockbuster $3 billion deal with the International Cricket Council. Star wants a discount of at least $100 million citing massive losses from the recent T20 World Cup 2024 that was played in the USA and the Caribbean.

Disney Star has sent two letters to the ICC, and the topic was discussed during last month’s Annual Conference in Colombo. They are now also requesting urgent relief on the championship’s total value for a variety of reasons.

Disney Star is thought to be demanding a $100 million discount from the previous World Cup, citing a variety of factors, most notably the cancellation of the India-Canada game in Lauderhill, Florida, on June 15. India’s World Cup ties are high-value events, and the broadcaster claims large losses as a result of the match’s abandonment.

While several other matches, including England vs Scotland, USA vs Ireland, and Sri Lanka vs Nepal, also faced similar fates, the India-Canada game has been specifically highlighted by Star due to its high commercial value.

Disney Star is also thought to have commented on the low-scoring semifinal between Afghanistan and South Africa on June 26 at Tarouba, in which Afghanistan was bowled out for 56 in 11.5 overs. South Africa chased down the goal in under nine overs, resulting in a game that did not quite live up to the expectations of a World Cup quarterfinal.

Disney Star seeks rebate after their agreement with ZEE fell through

Other issues raised included the tournament’s promotion, the timing of matches in the United States, and the low-scoring character of the high-profile India-Pakistan match. However, the broadcaster refused to discuss the difficulties. Star’s spokeswoman declined to comment, while the ICC, citing policy, declined to make any commercial pronouncements.

Details about the rumored effort to renegotiate the entire arrangement remain unknown. Before obtaining the four-year contract in August 2022, Disney Star had reached an arrangement with Zee Television. However, Zee withdrew from its promise after its proposed merger with Sony fell through, leaving Disney Star with the whole $ 3 billion amount.

