Do We Require To Win The Championship Or Do We Go On By Reputation – MSK Prasad Backs Indian Team Management For Playing Perfect Combination In ODI World Cup

Former Indian chief selector MSK Prasad believes that Indian team management is playing the right combination in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Team India’s campaign got off to a strong start with emphatic victories against Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

The Men in Blue is one of the favourites to win the championship, as they have almost a full-strength squad and well-settled unit heading the primary 50-over competition in the World and the Indian team were clinical with their performances in India winning three out of three games without any major hiccups in the tournament.

Speaking on HindustanTimes.com, MSK Prasad feels that the Indian team are playing in the right combinations so far in the World Cup according to the different conditions and reckons that Shardul Thakur is a better player on flat decks compared to that of Ravichandran Ashwin and believes that Mohammed Shami would get the opportunity in the playing 11 only if either of Mohammed Siraj or Jasprit Bumrah is rested for the game.

“What the team management is doing is absolutely right. If the wickets are conducive for spinners, then playing Ashwin is a good choice if it’s a flat deck then someone like Shardul offers something with both and the ball becomes an option. As far as Shami is concerned, I think will only play when the team management feels they need to rest either Siraj or Bumrah. They are very well set with this kind of balance,” MSK Prasad said.

Team India was clear with their plans that they wouldn’t use all four of their top bowlers at once before the World Cup. They typically went with three of them, with Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja serving as the game’s primary all-rounders in the team, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur played according to the different conditions, which is likely to continue throughout the marquee event.

Ravichandran Ashwin Will Also Agree With The Team Management’s Decision – MSK Prasad

MSK Prasad feels that the players in the Indian team dressing room would be aware of their roles in the Indian team and believes that Indian players have great camaraderie among themselves which helps them to understand the requirements of the team.

“If you ask Ashwin, he will also agree with the team management’s decision. Do we require to win the championship or do we go on reputation? If we go by reputation then Siraj shouldn’t be playing, Shami should. This team has great camaraderie. Everybody has accepted this combination”.

“As a fan, it pains me to see Shami sitting outside but if I’m thinking from the captain’s perspective, the decisions he is taking are fantastic ones. They are not going on reputation. They want to win the tournament by fielding the best possible XI on that particular day against that particular opposition,” MSK Prasad added.

The Men in Blue will look to continue their fine form when they take on Bangladesh in their next match on Thursday, and Shakib-Al-Hasan’s led side will look to win their game against the host nations to get back their campaign in the World Cup after back-to-back losses in the tournament.