Don’t Be Surprised If Chennai Super Kings Get Rishabh Pant By IPL 2025 – Deep Dasgupta Names MS Dhoni’s Potential Successor

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta has discussed the likelihood of Chennai Super Kings eyeing Rishabh Pant in the 2025 mega auction, given his relationship with MS Dhoni.

The left-handed batter joined the Delhi Capitals in the 2016 Indian Premier League and has been a key player for the team leading them for a couple of seasons.

Last December, Rishabh Pant was engaged in an almost deadly accident where his car caught fire and was destroyed. Pant had sustained abrasions on his back, a tear in a ligament in his right knee, and wounds on his forehead.

The southpaw currently has been focusing on his strength and conditioning at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after recovering at home for a few months.

During a recent interview, Deep Dasgupta believed that Chennai Super Kings would look to sign the young gloveman for the IPL 2025 keeping the future in mind. He claimed that there is a great deal of mutual respect between Dhoni and Pant, adding that they have similar attacking strategies and upbeat outlooks.

“Don’t be surprised if they get Rishabh Pant by IPL 2025. MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant are very close. Obviously, Rishabh adores MS, and MS also likes him very much. They spend a lot of time together.

“Their connection and Rishabh’s thinking are very similar, considering he is very attacking and positive. He’s always talking about winning and whatnot,” Deep Dasgupta said.

Rishabh Pant became a vital member of the team and saw a marked improvement in his wicket-keeping and batting in the last few years. He has also shown some glimpses of potential in white ball cricket and will be the mainstay for the Men in Blue going forward.

Moreover, he can be the next superstar for India in International cricket, alongside his brilliant knocks in the Indian Premier League.

The hard-hitting left-hander has already led India during the 2022 T20 Series against South Africa in which the Indian team made a comeback from 2-0 in the first two matches to draw the series 2-2 and could be an option for the leading team in the future.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings have retained the legendary Indian captain before the IPL 2024 retention deadline. MS Dhoni will play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) again in the IPL 2024, ending months of doubt.