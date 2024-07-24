Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I and ODI series against India due to an injury. The series will see Sri Lanka play three T20Is and 3 ODIs against Sri Lanka in July-August.

The T20Is will be played on July 27, 28, and 30 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The three ODIs will be played on August 2, 4 and 7 at RPS in Colombo.

Sri Lanka will be captained in T20Is by Charith Asalanka, who replaces Wanindu Hasaranga as the skipper, while Kusal Mendis will captain the side in ODIs.

In a huge blow for Sri Lanka cricket, Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the series due to an injury. The news has circulated in the Sri Lankan media, but an official statement from the Sri Lanka Cricket Board is still awaited. Sri Lanka have named their T20I team.

Senior batter Dinesh Chandimal, who had been dropped from the T20 World Cup selection, returned to the squad, while Dasun Shanaka retained his place. Angelo Matthews, a veteran batter, was left out of the squad.

Replacement for Dushmantha Chameera to be named soon

According to Newswire.Lk, Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee Chairman Upul Tharanga has stated that Dushmantha Chameera will miss the T20I series against India, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, owing to injury. The nature and degree of the injury are currently unknown.

Chameera’s international career has been severely hampered by injury. Chameera, an express speedster, made his Sri Lanka debut in 2015 but has since played 12 tests, 52 ODIs, and 55 T20Is, missing a substantial amount of games owing to injury.

He recently appeared in the Lanka Premier League with the Kandy Falcons, taking six wickets in five games but missing half of the league stage.

Sri Lanka squad for T20I series vs India:

Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando

India T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

