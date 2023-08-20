Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen expressed his disappointment over the exclusion of the star England batter Harry Brook from the England squad for the ODI World Cup 2023. The right-handed batter had an underwhelming IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad in India earlier this year, which could be the reason behind his non-selection in the team.

Harry Brook has been a sensational performer for England in all three formats since his debut against the West Indies in 2022. Brook is already touted to be the next big thing in the world of cricket but was ignored by the defending champions in the squad for the mega event.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Kevin Pietersen expressed his shock over the England World Cup squad as he feels that Harry Brook should have been part of the squad for the mega event in India and recalled his memories of the youngster in the inaugural edition of the Hundred and believes that he is an absolute superstar in the making.

“I’m absolutely flabbergasted that [Brook] cannot make England’s World Cup squad because he is pure quality. I just cannot believe it,” Pietersen said.

“I saw this guy at Headingley two years ago when The Hundred took off and I immediately saw a superstar. I saw someone playing 360, who could hit the same balls over extra-cover or midwicket,” Kevin Pietersen added.

Harry Brook was impressive for England in his short cricketing career so far in all three formats. The batter is expected to be a big part of the future of England cricket in the coming years. The Right-handed batter was ignored by the team in favour of Ben Stokes in the squad for the mega event.

Ben Stokes Is One Of The Best Players, So I Can’t Really Complain – Harry Brook

After being dropped from England’s provisional squad for the ODI World Cup, Harry Brook said that it was a tough pill to swallow after being dropped from the squad and wants to move from the incident and admitted that Ben Stokes has been one of the best players for England and said that he can’t complain about his place in the team.

“Obviously it’s disappointing but I can’t do anything about it now, You’ve just got to move on. I’m trying not to think about it anymore. [Stokes] is one of the best players to ever play cricket, so I can’t really complain, can I?” Harry Brook said.

The English all-rounder announced a shocking retirement from the 50-over format in July 2022. Ben Stokes took a U-turn to return to the ODI side to defend their title. The 32-year-old is expected to play a vital role in England’s title defence after four years.