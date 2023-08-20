Former England skipper Michael Vaughan fumes over the exclusion of youngster Harry Brook from the England squad for the ODI World Cup in India. The 24-year-old was not part of the England provisional 15-men squad for the mega event as he was dropped from the squad in favour of Ben Stokes.

Harry Brook has shown enough the world his ability in International cricket in his limited international appearances, as the youngster can be a versatile batter in England’s team alongside his bowling Brook could be the trump card in England’s title defense given his capability to the take the game away from the opponents in a short period.

Speaking on BBC, Michael Vaughan expressed his disappointment over Harry Brook’s omission from the team despite having less experience in ODI cricket and asserted that he could have gone in with Harry Brook in place of Jason Roy in the World Cup squad.

“Harry Brook not being in that squad is remarkable. I know he’s only played three one-day games but I just think he is such a high-class player. Jason Roy did well in Bangladesh and scored a hundred, but if I was brutal Brook would come in for Jason Roy,” Michael Vaughan said.

Harry Brook has been a sensational performer for England in all three formats since e his debut against the West Indies in 2022 while Jason Roy has continued to be a regular in the ODI line-up despite his poor form in International cricket and has scored two tons from six innings against South Africa and Bangladesh in the format this year.

I Just Think Harry Brook Is Such A Wonderful Player Against Seam Or Spin – Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan feels that Harry Brook’s exclusion from the England squad tells the strength of their side in International cricket and believes that the youngster has got the gift to make a difference in the batting. Despite not being in the provisional squad, the former England skipper believes that Brook will be part of the squad.

“You can argue that Harry Brook not being in the squad tells you how strong England are. Sometimes in sports, special talents come along and Harry Brook has got that gift. Whatever format he’s playing, I just think he’s such a wonderful player against seam or spin. If I were a betting man, I’d say he will be in India in October – and I don’t think it’ll be on holiday,” Michael Vaughan added.

Brook was impressive for England in his short cricketing career in both white ball and red ball cricket. The batter is expected to be a big part of the future of England cricket and can be a valuable addition to the team in the team’s title defense in India.