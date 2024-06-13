England will be facing Oman in the 28th game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played on Thursday (June 14) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

England will have their task cut out against Oman as they desperate look to win the game in order to keep their slim chances of progressing to the next round alive. With only one point from the first two games, England cannot afford any more slipups. They are currently behind Australia (6) and Scotland (5) in the points table.

Not only do they need to win both of their remaining group games but also need to have a better net run-rate than Scotland to make it to the next round. Even that would be not enough if Scotland manage to stun Australia in their final group game.

Those equations will come into the picture later and England will first have to beat Oman to stay alive in the competition. The Jos Buttler-led side will be desperate for a big win to improve their net run-rate which is -1.800.

Oman, on the other hand, are already out of the T20 World Cup and the game against England will be their final group game. They have only pride to play for and will be looking to bow out of the tournament on a high. Oman cannot have a better way to bow out of the competition than to dump the defending champions out as well.

ENG vs OMN: Match info:

Article Title ENG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between England & Oman Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 14-June-24 Category ENG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Stadium Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

England Playing XI for today’s match:

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Oman Playing XI for today’s match:

Pratik Athavale (wk), Naseem Khushi, Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Rafiullah, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Samay Shrivastava, Bilal Khan

ENG vs OMN: Squads

England:

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley

Oman:

Pratik Athavale(w), Naseem Khushi, Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Fayyaz Butt

ENG vs OMN Head-to-Head stats:

England and Oman are yet to play a T20I against each other so far. In fact, the upcoming game is the first-ever international game between the two sides.

ENG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Jos Buttler:

The onus will be on Jos Buttler to lead his side from the very front in the must-win clash. Buttler has a reputation of doing well with the bat in pressure situations and the England captain will be looking to score big against Oman. In the previous game against Australia, he had scored 42 runs off 28 balls.

Ayaan Khan:

Ayaan Khan has been Oman’s best performer with the bat in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has scored 92 runs in three games so far and will be looking to impress against England as well. In the previous game against Scotland, he scored an unbeaten 41 to help his side touch the 150-run mark.

Top picks:

Phil Salt:

Phil Salt will be looking to score big against Oman after throwing away the start in the previous game against Australia. The hard-hitting opener scored 37 runs with the help of four fours and two sixes before being cleaned up by Adam Zampa. Salt had a stunning campaign in the IPL not very long ago and will be looking to deliver for his national team in the must-win clash.

Pratik Athavale:

Pratik Athavale will be high on confidence after his fine performance with the bat in the previous game against Scotland. The Oman opener scored 54 runs with the help of five fours and two sixes and will be looking to give his team a good start in the upcoming game as well.

ENG vs OMN Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Pratik Athavale, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt

Batsmen: Ayaan Khan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks

Allrounders: Moeen Ali, Aqib Aliyas

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Phil Salt

ENG vs OMN Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Pratik Athavale

Batsmen: Ayaan Khan, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow

Allrounders: Aqib Aliyas, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Captain: Ayaan Khan

Vice-captain: Jofra Archer

ENG vs OMN: Match prediction

England will start the game as firm favourites and are expected to win the upcoming game against Oman.