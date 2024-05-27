The recent England vs Pakistan T20I game saw the home side at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham bundling out the visitors on 160 runs in 19.2 overs chasing 184 runs.

Meanwhile, this ongoing series is expected to provide both teams with a great platform for preparation ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

When it comes to the middle overs of the T20 games, the job of the spinners goes to another level, in which they are required to hold the batters away from going for the aggressive big shots. The slow ball bowlers also need to use the cutters and their variations perfectly, besides taking wickets at regular interval.

England have been decent in the middle overs (7-15), going into the Eng vs Pak third T20I game of the series, as they have been smashed for 936 runs in 13 innings, at an average of 23.40, and a strike rate of around three overs. The defending champions of the T20 World Cup have also managed to pick up wickets in this period.

England have cracked up 40 wickets in 13 innings in this time, besides being belted for 58 boundaries and 44 over boundaries. What’s important for England is to bring down the number of boundaries, and that will automatically help them in taking more wickets.

Coming into the Eng vs Pak Cardiff T20I, Pakistan have managed an economy of eight in 23 innings, as they have been belted away for 1654 T20I runs in 23 innings, at an average of around 25.84, and a strike rate of 19.41. The 2009 champions have already picked up 64 wickets in 23 innings, which is nearly three per innings.

The job done by Shadab Khan mainly during this time has been quite essential, as how the team have used their resources at this point in time. Shaheen Afridi comes and takes a wicket to put the opponents on the backfoot too.

Pakistan bowlers, before the Eng vs Pak T20I game, have been drilled away for 128 boundaries and 63 sixes in this period, which is quite decent comparing to the modern generation of the game.

On the slow surfaces of the Caribbean, their role will be more vital in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

ENG vs PAK Head-to-Head Records in IPL

England Info Pakistan 30 Matches Played 30 20 Won 09 09 Lost 20 01 No Result 01 221 Highest Score 232 90 Lowest Score 89

Eng vs Pak Head-to-Head Records in Cardiff

Last time these two teams found themselves against each other in the Eng vs Pak T20I game at the Sophia Gardens, the year was 2019. Pakistan, batting first, made 173/6 in 20-overs, thanks to 65-run knock from captain Babar Azam. But England chased down the score easily with seven wickets in hand, as Eoin Morgan remained unbeaten with 57-runs.

Matches Played Eng Won Pak Won No Result Previous Meeting in Cardiff 03 03 00 00 Eng won by seven wickets.

Eng vs Pak Last 5 Encounters

In the last five Eng vs Pak fixtures, the England side are ahead with 4-0 margin, as the first T20I of the ongoing series in Headingley was washed out.

ENG vs PAK Standout Performers:

Most runs for England: Eoin Morgan (427 runs)

Most runs for Pakistan: Babar Azam (592 runs)

Most wickets for England: Adil Rashid (19 wickets)

Most wickets for Pakistan: Harris Rauf (16 wickets)

Key Match-ups between the England and Pakistan players