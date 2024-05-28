In the head-to-head encounters of the Eng vs Pak games, the England side have a huge upper hand over the Pakistan side with a winning margin of 20-9 in 30 clashes. In the last T20I between these two sides, England made a comfortable 23-run victory, as they successfully defended 183-runs in Edgbaston.

The current generation of the game has shown the importance of going berserk against the bowlers from the very first overs. When it comes to that part of going aggressive in the batting in the powerplay (1-6), the England side have done a great job with a strike rate of 144.4, as they have managed 676 runs in 13 innings in this period, at an average of 67.60.

The opening partnership of Phil Salt and Jos Buttler have been quite extra-ordinary in provided England some outstanding starts in the T20Is, since the last T20 World Cup 2022, going into the Eng vs Pak third T20I game. What has been superb in this duration from both these sides, have been how comfortably, they have nailed the boundaries.

England have smacked 84 boundaries in the first six overs, besides whacking 24 over-boundaries in this time period. They have also lost only 10 wickets in this period.

When it comes to how Pakistan have gone into the business of the powerplay, they have the strike rate of 127.74 in the powerplay, which is quite low considering to how the best T20I teams have performed in this duration. The likes of Fakhar Zaman has been pushed back in the order, which hasn’t actually helped in the fire-power zone.

Going into the Eng vs Pak third T20I, the 2009-champions have an average of 27.63 runs in the powerplay, as they have recorded 1050 runs since the last T20 World Cup 2022, in 23 innings. Quite bad their performance has been in the first six overs, as they have seen the back of 38 players in this period.

Also Read: ENG vs PAK: Intent Which We Need Is Still Missing In Middle Overs – Imad Wasim Questions “Frustrating” Intent By Pakistan Batters After Second T20I Loss

ENG vs PAK Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 30 England Won 20 Pakistan Won 09 No Result 01 First Played August 27, 2006 Last Played May 25, 2024

ENG vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

England Probable XI: Jos Buttler (c & wk.), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan/Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Pakistan Probable XI: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan (wk.), Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed/Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir/ Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Also Read: IPL 2024: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard For SRH To Get Up…’ – Kevin Pietersen

ENG vs PAK Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has smashed 258 T20I runs in 10 innings against Pakistan at an average of 28.7 and a strike rate of 133, with couple of half-centuries. He has also smashed 25 boundaries and nine over-boundaries in this face-off, and could look to get more runs in Cardiff.

Best Bowler Prediction: Imad Wasim

The left-arm spinner Imad Wasim has been really good with the ball in hand against England, as he has managed 12 wickets in nine games at an economy of 7.54. He did the holding job quite well in the second game, and will look to continue the same in the remainder of the series.

ENG vs PAK Match Winner Prediction

In the upcoming Eng vs Pak third T20I of the series, England is expected to seal the series with another all-round performances.