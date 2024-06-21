England and South Africa will be locking horns in the 45th game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played on Friday (June 21) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Both the teams have started their campaign in the Super 8s with impressive victories and will be looking to win the upcoming game as well. A win in the upcoming game will all but seal a place in the semifinal for the winner. England will be high on confidence after beating co-hosts West Indies in their previous game. The defending champions inflicted a heavy 8-wicket defeat on the high-flying co-hosts.

Chasing 181, England crossed the finishing line inside 18 overs by losing just two wickets thanks to a blazing knock from their opener Phil Salt. The win was England’s third in a row and they will be looking to make the most of the momentum. They also have the advantage of knowing the conditions in St Lucia well, having defeated West Indies at the same venue.

South Africa are in good form as well. The Proteas have won all of their five games in the tournament so far. In their previous game, their batters finally delivered as they beat USA by 18 runs. The Aiden Markram-led side scored 194/4 before restricting USA to 176/6. With both the teams in good form at the moment, expect a cracking game.

ENG vs SA: Match info:

Article Title ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between England & South Africa Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 21-June-24 Category ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Stadium Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

England Playing XI for today’s match:

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

South Africa Playing XI for today’s match:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

ENG vs SA: Squads

England:

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Tom Hartley

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee

ENG vs SA Head-to-Head stats:

England and South Africa have played 25 games against each other so far and each team has won 12 games each while one game ended in no result. In the T20 World Cup, South Africa have the upper hand, having won 4 games compared to England’s 2 wins.

Date Ground Result 16/09/2007 Newlands South Africa won by 19 runs 11/06/2009 Trent Bridge South Africa won by 7 wickets 13/11/2009 Wanderers Stadium England won by 1 run 15/11/2009 SuperSport Park South Africa won by 84 runs 08/05/2010 Kensington Oval England won by 39 runs 08/09/2012 Riverside Ground South Africa won by 7 wickets 10/09/2012 Old Trafford No Result 12/09/2012 Edgbaston England won by 28 runs 29/03/2014 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium South Africa won by 3 runs 19/02/2016 Newlands South Africa won by 3 wickets 21/02/2016 Wanderers Stadium South Africa won by 9 wickets 18/03/2016 Wankhede Stadium England won by 2 wickets 21/06/2017 The Rose Bowl England won by 9 wickets 23/06/2017 The Cooper Associates County Ground South Africa won by 3 runs 25/06/2017 Sophia Gardens England won by 19 runs 12/02/2020 Buffalo Park South Africa won by 1 run 14/02/2020 Kingsmead England won by 2 runs 16/02/2020 SuperSport Park England won by 5 wickets 27/11/2020 Newlands England won by 5 wickets 29/11/2020 Boland Park England won by 4 wickets 01/12/2020 Newlands England won by 9 wickets 06/11/2021 Sharjah Cricket Stadium South Africa won by 10 runs 27/07/2022 County Ground (Bristol) England won by 41 runs 28/07/2022 Sophia Gardens South Africa won by 58 runs 31/07/2022 The Rose Bowl South Africa won by 90 runs

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Phil Salt:

After his starring performance against West Indies, Phil Salt can be the difference in the upcoming game as well. The England opener is arguably the most dangerous T20 opener in the world at present and has the potential to blow away any team on his day. In his previous outing, he smashed an unbeaten 87 off just 47 balls to help England chase down 181 runs with utmost ease.

Quinton de Kock:

Quinton de Kock is another player who has the ability to change the course of a game singlehandedly. The South Africa star finally roared back to form in the previous game against USA by playing a knock of 74 runs off just 40 balls. The southpaw will be eyeing another good outing in the upcoming game.

Top picks:

Jos Buttler:

Jos Buttler has been getting the starts in the ongoing competition but is yet to score big. In the previous game against West Indies, the England skipper was out for 25. Buttler loves to lead from the front and will be eyeing a big score against South Africa to help his team win the game and seal a spot in the semifinals.

Anrich Nortje:

After picking eight wickets in the first three games of the tournament, Anrich Nortje has struggled to make an impact with the ball in the previous two games. The right-arm pacer will be looking to bounce back against England. He has picked up 10 wickets so far and is the third highest wicket-taker in the competition.

ENG vs SA Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt (c), Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, David Miller

Allrounders: Moeen Ali, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje (vc)

ENG vs SA Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen (c)

Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow (vc), David Miller, Aiden Markram

Allrounders: Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada

ENG vs SA: Match prediction

England will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to beat South Africa.