England all-rounder Ben Stokes is all set to take his retirement back from ODI cricket to represent the defending champions England in the World Cup to be played in India during October-November. The 32-year-old will a crucial role to play in England’s title defense after four years.

The English all-rounder announced a shocking retirement from the 50-over format in July 2022. Ben Stokes cited an ‘unsustainable schedule’ and a wearing body for retiring from 50-over international cricket in July 2022. and is likely to return to the team for the World Cup in India risking his IPL contract in the 2024 season.

According to the reports in Telegraph, Ben Stokes is willing to be part of the England squad for the World Cup if he asked to return to the team to the ODI team despite his knee injury as he slated to play as a pure batter in the team.

“The England Test captain now appears willing to play World Cup if he is asked by white-ball captain Jos Buttler, While concern lingers over Stokes’s knee which might require operation at some stage.”

The all-rounder played an integral role in England’s 2019 World Cup campaign on home soil, hitting an unbeaten 84 in the final against New Zealand at Lord’s to script a thrilling win for his side. Ben Stokes was man of the match in the 2019 World Cup final when England beat New Zealand in the final.

Ben Stokes Is Likely To Bat In The Middle Order For England ODI Side

According to reports, Ben Stokes is likely to bat in the middle order for the English side despite the doubts over his bowling ability in the team as the team is prepared to play him as a batter in the team and wants the all-rounder to make an impact as the same as in the Ashes series.

“Stokes is likely to bat in the middle order for the England ODI side. Amid fears of how much bowling he could do, England are prepared to pick him as a specialist batsman, replicating the role he performed at stages during this summer’s Ashes series.”

The 32-year-old played a pivotal role in England’s victory against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final. He struck an unbeaten 52 to rescue their side to win the championship in Australia and he would also help the English skipper Jos Buttler in decision-making given his vast experience in International Cricket and can be a crucial player for the team going into the mega event in India.