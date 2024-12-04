England have announced an unchanged playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand. The second Test of the three-match series will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington from Thursday, December 6.

England had won the first Test in Christchurch by 8 wickets, chasing 104 runs in 12.4 overs, and went 1-0 up in the series.

Jacob Bethell, a debutant, was one of the star players in the Christchurch Test, scoring an important unbeaten 50 off only 37 balls in the fourth innings. Jacob Bethell batted at No. 3 for the first time in his 20-match first-class career, making 10 off 34 in the first innings, but in the second, the youngster amazed everyone.

His outstanding debut has earned the 21-year-old another chance in the crucial No. 3 batting position for the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

Ollie Pope is to continue keeping wickets for England and bat at number 6

However, there were conversations about potential changes, notably with Durham wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson available as a substitute for the injured Jordan Cox, but England cricket team management decided to keep Jacob Bethell at No. 3 and the rest of the squad intact.

This means Ollie Pope will once again wear the wicketkeeping gloves and bat at No. 6. England’s vice-captain has previously taken up keeping responsibilities overseas.

His impressive 77 at No. 6 in the first innings in Christchurch demonstrated his versatility, although Ollie Pope has voiced a desire to return to the No. 3 position.

Pope remains a reliable choice behind the stumps for the English squad on their current New Zealand tour, having demonstrated keen abilities with a pair of crucial catches in the first Test match.

“They always say when you don’t notice a keeper, he’s done a good job, and Ollie certainly did that. He was brilliant last week, stepping into a role he hasn’t done a lot of. Obviously, he can keep and has done previously for England, but to step up at short notice like that and do the job he did was fantastic. For him to score runs just shows his character, putting his hand up for the team without any fuss and cracking on. To move to number six, get such a good score for us, and contribute to a big partnership was massive,” Chris Woakes had hailed Ollie Pope after the first Test.

England’s playing XI for the 2nd Test against New Zealand:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (WK), Ben Stokes (C), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir

