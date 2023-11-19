England Cricket Board (ECB) To Ask Their Players To Return Early From IPL To Start Their Preparation For 2024 T20 World Cup – Reports

It has been reported by the Daily Mail that English players will not be able to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the entire 2024 season. In order to get ready for the T20 World Cup in 2024, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) wants its players to be available for the marquee event.

The English side will enter the tournament as a defending champions having won the title in 2022. The English side has been in a purple patch in the world of cricket, enjoying success in both the white-ball and red-ball formats since their victory in the 2019 ODI World Cup on home soil but has failed to perform in ODI World Cup 2023, failing spectacularly against the many lower-ranked opponents.

Trying to retain their ODI World Cup crown in India, the Jos Buttler-led team had a terrible campaign on the subcontinent conditions. England almost missed out on qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy but managed to finish in the eighth position on the points table.

After the team’s spectacular failure, Executive Director of the ECB Rob Key conveyed the team’s remorse for their inadequate preparation for the ICC World Cup 2023 and their hope to improve for the T20 World Cup in 2024. The Jos Buttler-led team was eliminated early in the competition after only three wins and would be keen to come good in West Indies and the USA.

The ECB wants its players to concentrate on defending their T20 World Cup championship in order to prevent a repeat of this disaster. England will host the Pakistan team for four T20 internationals to build up well for the marquee event in the West Indies and in the United States of America.

The T20 international against England will be played at Leeds (May 22), Birmingham (May 25), Cardiff (May 28), and The Oval in London (May 30).

Several English players, notably captain Jos Buttler, are active in the IPL. Harry Brook, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow, and Moeen Ali are a few of the other players participating in the cash-rich league.

England’s white-ball team under Jos Buttler will take on Men in Maroon after the ODI World Cup to kick-start their preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup. It will be interesting to see whether England travels with a full-strength squad as they are scheduled to play India in a high-octane five-match Test series starting in January.