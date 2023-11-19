ODI World Cup 2023: I Don’t See A Place For Ravichandran Ashwin In The Playing XI – Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On India’s Playing Combination

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Live

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(47.4)
227/9
Australia
(-)
-

Australia elected to bowl

ODI World Cup 2023: I Don’t See A Place For Ravichandran Ashwin In The Playing XI – Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On India’s Playing Combination

Avinash T
Nov 19, 2023 at 11:18 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Don&#8217;t See A Place For Ravichandran Ashwin In The Playing XI &#8211; Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On India&#8217;s Playing Combination

Former Indian World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir believes that the veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin does not seem to have a place in the starting XI for the marquee final clash against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ravichandran Ashwin played only one match in the ODI World Cup so far. In the game against Australia, he picked up one wicket and conceded only 34 runs in his ten overs and was not provided an opportunity in the team due to playing conditions and team combination.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Gautam Gambhir feels that Ravichandran Ashwin might not get a chance to represent the Indian team in the final of the marquee event, as the team would not aim to alter their playing lineup and praised the Indian bowlers for their performance throughout the ODI World Cup.

Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir Credits: Twitter

“I don’t think so (on Ashwin playing the final). I don’t see a place for him and why would you even tinker with what is working for you. What better performance can you expect from your five bowlers,” Gautam Gambhir said.

Several Indian experts had speculated that Ravichandran Ashwin might be in the starting XI, with conditions favouring the spinners at Ahmedabad. It ought to be obvious what the ultimate combination is, which could be the same as the last few games to ensure continuity for the players.

I Feel It Is Time To Praise The Bowlers For Delivering Under Pressure – Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir continued by saying that it’s time to give India’s bowling unit credit for performing well under pressure after Hardik Pandya’s injury and believes that Indian bowlers have played a pivotal role in the team’s World Cup campaign to the finals of the mega event.

India Cricket Team
India Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“After Hardik’s injury, we have spoken that with just five specialist bowlers, teams will look to target one or two of them. However, that hasn’t happened because of the quality of the five bowlers. We have spoken a lot about batters and I feel it is time to praise the bowlers for delivering under pressure,” Gautam Gambhir added.

Throughout the ODI World Cup, Indian bowlers have claimed 95 wickets in total. Of those wickets, 85 wickets have come from bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja, who has played in all the games after Hardik Pandya’s injury in the Bangladesh game.

2023 ODI World Cup

Gautam Gambhir

India National Cricket Team

Ravichandran Ashwin

ODI World Cup 2023: They Didn&#8217;t Call Me, I Didn&#8217;t Go &#8211; Kapil Dev Makes Shocking Claim At BCCI For Not Inviting Him To The Grand Finale
ODI World Cup 2023: They Didn’t Call Me, I Didn’t Go – Kapil Dev Makes Shocking Claim At BCCI For Not Inviting Him To The Grand Finale

Nov 19, 2023, 4:27 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;India Can Lose The World Cup Is Through Their Mistakes&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Yuvraj Singh On India&#8217;s Chances Against Australia
ODI World Cup 2023: “India Can Lose The World Cup Is Through Their Mistakes…” – Yuvraj Singh On India’s Chances Against Australia

Nov 19, 2023, 3:52 PM

He Shouldn&#8217;t Have Been Pushed Out &#8211; Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Over Babar Azam&#8217;s Captaincy Treatment
He Shouldn’t Have Been Pushed Out – Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Over Babar Azam’s Captaincy Treatment

Nov 19, 2023, 3:03 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Think That He Thinks That He Is Getting Famous Because Of These Gems &#8211; Wasim Akram On Hasan Raza&#8217;s Comments
ODI World Cup 2023: I Think That He Thinks That He Is Getting Famous Because Of These Gems – Wasim Akram On Hasan Raza’s Comments

Nov 19, 2023, 2:09 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid&#8217;s Role Has Been Absolutely Massive In Terms Of Getting That Clarity&#8230; &#8211; Rohit Sharma
ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid’s Role Has Been Absolutely Massive In Terms Of Getting That Clarity… – Rohit Sharma

Nov 19, 2023, 1:21 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami Has Set The Stage On Fire And Deserves The Player Of The Tournament &#8211; Yuvraj Singh
ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami Has Set The Stage On Fire And Deserves The Player Of The Tournament – Yuvraj Singh

Nov 19, 2023, 12:33 PM

