England has left out their pacer bowler, Lauren Filer of the 15-member squad of the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, which has been shifted out of Bangladesh and now will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), due to the unrest and disturbing situation of the former country.

Danielle Gibson, the bowling all-rounder who has featured in 18 WT20Is for England, picking up nine scalps at an average of 37.11 and an economy rate of 7.42, has been selected for her maiden World Cup, along with Freya Kemp and Bess Heath, as the focus has been on the spinners.

Their experienced middle order batter, Heather Knight, who has played 119 WT20Is, scoring more than 2000 runs at an average of 25.51 and a strike rate of nearly 120, notching up seven half-centuries and one century, is going to lead England in the upcoming tournament.

England leaves out Kate Cross for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

The Manchester-born pace bowler Kate Cross, who is going to lead the England side for their upcoming three ODIs in Belfast and two T20Is in Dublin against Ireland, has missed out on the World Cup squad. Except for the omission of Filer, the squad was almost prepared as the selectors have been working closely for the last 18 months.

The batting all-rounder, Sophia Dunkley, who also bowls leg-spin for the national side, has won a recall. She has mostly focused on her bating department, managing 862 runs in 46 WT20 innings at an average of 22.68 and a strike rate of nearly 120, with the help of three half-centuries.

Linsey Smith, the slow left-arm spinner, has returned for the T20I side for the first time since 2019 as a backup spinner of the trio of Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, and Sarah Glenn. Mahika Gaur, the teenage left-arm seam bowler who was able to make the T20 World Cup squad for her injury, is going for the Ireland trip.

“Selecting teams and squads with this group of players has become incredibly tricky and tough.” England’s head coach, Jon Lewis, noted. “There are players who have been unfortunate to miss out, and they’ll be a big part of what we do with England Cricket in the future.”

“I feel the 15 players selected to give us a well-balanced squad in terms of experience, youth, and most importantly the skills to cope and excel in the conditions we feel we will be faced with in the UAE.” The former England pacer remarked.

The England captain, Heather Knight, has also been excited with the squad, as she also feels honored to lead the team in the World Cup, looking forward to various opportunities and challenges.

“World Cups are always special events to be involved in as a player, and I’m excited by the squad we have selected to take over to the UAE. It’s an honor to lead the team into another World Cup. We’re looking forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead.” Knight shared.

They will start their campaign on October 05, against Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium before facing South Africa a couple of days later. After engaging in the battle against Scotland, they will move to the Dubai International Stadium for the last group game against West Indies.

England Women’s T20 World Cup squad:

Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt