England fast bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes has been voted as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for July 2023. The 34-year-old was the Player of the Series for England in Ashes 2023 for his impactful performance in the high-octane series after missing out on the first two games.

Chris Woakes’ inclusion in the playing 11 for the Ashes 2023 was a turning point for the England side in the series which helped them to make a comeback in the five-match series after 2-0 down in the first two games. Woakes won the Compton-Miller medal as a result of his remarkable performance in the Ashes.

Speaking about the honour, Chris Woakes is elated to win the prestigious award of the ICC following England’s brilliance in the Ashes series and was happy to win the series after being selected based on the public vote. The England pacer is grateful to have received so much support from the fans on the historic series.

“It’s very nice to have been voted ICC Men’s Player of the Month for July. Everything we did in the Ashes was a team effort, and no individual awards would be possible without everyone else doing their job but it’s always nice to be recognised, especially when it’s a public vote,” Woakes said.

“It was a great series, and I’m just very happy that it captured the imagination and attention of the public so much. It was great to have so much support and it was a hugely enjoyable series to play in,” Chris Woakes added.

Woakes managed to pick up 19 wickets in the three games for England against the mighty Australian batting order consistently producing match-winning performances for England and playing a crucial role in their team’s victory in the third and fifth tests.

Chris Woakes has established himself as a brilliant new ball bowler across all three formats of the game, providing crucial breakthroughs for his team in high-octane games and he can also provide valuable runs for his team batting lower-order down the order.

The English quick played a vital role in the title-winning campaign in the 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup, as he outfoxed many top-quality pacers with high-quality bowling and he would be a crucial player for England going into the ODI World Cup 2023.