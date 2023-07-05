England Cricket Board has confirmed the schedule for England’s home series for the 2024 season as preparation for defending their T20 World Cup in 2024. England will host the Pakistan team for four T20 internationals to build up well for the marquee event in the West Indies and in the United States of America.

The T20 international against England will be played at Leeds (May 22), Birmingham (May 25), Cardiff (May 28), and The Oval in London (May 30). The Men in Green were beaten by England in the final of the last T20 World Cup in 2022.

“Fans across England and Wales will get to see our England Men’s world champions in action ahead of their T20 World Cup title defense, before the three-match Test series against both West Indies and Sri Lanka, We are looking forward to another memorable summer which is set to finish with white-ball series against Australia for our England Men’s team,” Richard Gould said as quoted by Espncricinfo.

Pakistan team will likely prove a tough challenge for the England team on their home soil, as they have a good fast bowling attack in their lineup, which can be lethal in the swing and seam conditions of England.

England’s team has been in a purple patch in the world of cricket, enjoying success in both the white-ball and red-ball formats. England is set to play for 3 ODIs and 5 T20s in India in December post-ODI World Cup 2023.

England’s white-ball team under Jos Buttler will take on Men in Maroon right after ODI World Cup to kick-start their preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup which will be hosted by West Indies and the USA. It will be interesting to see whether England travels with a full-strength squad as they are scheduled to play India in a high-octane five-match Test series starting in January.

22 May: 1st T20I – Headingley, Leeds

25 May: 2nd T20I – Edgbaston, Birmingham

28 May: 3rd T20I – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

30 May: 4th T20I – The Oval, London