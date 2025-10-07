England will be locking horns against Bangladesh in the 8th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The match will be taking place on Tuesday (October 7) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Both the teams began their campaign with impressive wins and will be keen to build on the momentum. England got their campaign underway with a thumping 10-wicket win over South Africa. It was a dominating show from England as they completely outplayed South Africa.

A stunning performance from the bowlers helped England bowl out South Africa for just 69 runs. With the bat, England chased down the total without losing any wicket.

On the other hand, Bangladesh started their campaign with a 7-wicket win over Pakistan. It was just their second win in the World Cup and they will be high on confidence. A fine show from the bowlers helped them bowl out Pakistan for just 129 runs. In reply, Bangladesh chased down the total inside 32 overs with 7 wickets in hand.

While England will start the upcoming match as overwhelming favourites, Bangladesh have proven that other teams can pay a big price for undermining them. With the match promising to be an exciting contest, we are taking a look at the England vs Bangladesh match preview.

England vs Bangladesh Match Preview – ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Match 8

Match England vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Match 8 Date October 7, 2025 Time 03:00 PM IST Venue Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Tournament ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

England vs Bangladesh Weather Report:

The upcoming match between England and Bangladesh could be interrupted by rain. The weather forecast has predicted rain throughout the day in Guwahati on the day of the match. The temperature is likely to hover in 20s during the match.

England vs Bangladesh – Pitch report:

The upcoming match will be the third contest to be played in Guwahati in the ongoing World Cup. In the first two matches, the bowlers dominated the proceedings. In the first match, Sri Lanka had India reeling at 124/6 at one stage although the latter went on to score 269. In reply, Sri Lanka were all out for just 211.

In the second match, England bowled out South Africa for just 69 runs. With the region expecting more rain, the seamers are likely to get ample help in the upcoming match too.

England vs Bangladesh – Predicted Playing XIs:

England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

Bangladesh: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi

England vs Bangladesh – Squads:

England:

Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Alice Capsey, Emma Lamb

Bangladesh: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Fariha Trisna