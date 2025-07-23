ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 4th Test: Fantasy Tips, Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Update & More – The 4th England vs India Test is scheduled to get underway on July 23. The penultimate match of the five-Test series will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

After winning the third Test at Lord’s, England have taken a 2-1 lead in the series and a win in the upcoming game will power them to a series win. On the other hand, India need to win both the remaining Tests in order to clinch a series victory on the English soil for the first time since 2007.

India suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the third Test. After both the teams finished their first innings on 387 runs, India’s bowlers came up with a brilliant effort to bowl out England for 192 runs. However, the Indian batsmen could not live up to the expectations as the tourists suffered a 22-run loss. Chasing 193 runs, India were bowled out for 170.

With the series on line, the Shubman Gill-led side will be desperate to win the fourth Test to keep alive its hopes of registering a famous series win. As both the teams gear up for the crucial 4th India vs England Test, here is the latest India vs England Dream11 prediction along with fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, injury updates and other details.

England vs India 4th Test – Match details:

Match: England vs India (ENG vs IND), 4th Test

Date: July 23-27, 2025

Time: 03:30 PM IST/ 11:00 AM local

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs India Last 3 test Match results:

1st Test – England won by 5 wickets

2nd Test – India won by 336 runs

3rd Test – England won by 22 runs

England vs India 4th Test – Weather update:

Overcast conditions throughout the Test and the seamers from the teams will be licking their fingers.

Light to moderate rainfall on the first four days of the Test. The final day of the Test could be affected more due to rain.

Temperature is likely to hover between 15-20 degree Celsius.

A mixed start to Wednesday with some bright or sunny spells, but also scattered heavy showers developing in places 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/pLlH94lhsv — Met Office (@metoffice) July 22, 2025

England vs India 4th Test – Pitch report:

The pitch in Manchester is traditionally known for assisting pacers. With the conditions likely to be overcast, the fast-bowlers are expected to get even more help.

Here are the stats showing the record of Test matches played at Old Trafford so far:

Matches Played 85 Matches Won by Home Side 33 (38.82%) Matches Won by Touring Side 15 (17.65%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 1 (1.18%) Matches Won Batting First 32 (36.78%) Matches Won Batting Second 17 (19.54%) Matches Won Winning Toss 29 (33.33%) Matches Won Losing Toss 20 (22.99%) Matches Drawn 36 (42.35%) Matches Tied 0 (0.00%) Highest Team Innings 656/8 dec (Australia) Lowest Team Innings 58 (India) Highest Run Chase Achieved 294/4 (England) Average Opening Stand (Runs) 33.86 Average Runs per Wicket 30.97 Average Runs per Over 2.76 Average Score Batting First 324

England vs India 4th Test – Head-to-head record:

England have pretty much dominated this rivalry so far. While India have done well against England in recent years, the overall record favours the latter. Out of the 139 Tests between the two teams so far, England have won 53 while India have won 36.

Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Tied England 139 53 36 50 0 India 139 36 53 50 0

England vs India 4th Test – Injury update:

India: Akash Deep has been ruled out of the 4th Test due to a groin injury. Nitish Reddy has been ruled out of the entire series due to a knee injury

England: Spinner Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out of the series due to a finger injury and has been replaced by Liam Dawson.

England vs India 4th Test – Predicted Playing XIs:

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Anshul Kamboj

England vs India Dream11 Prediction ENG vs IND Team no. 1:

Wicketkeepers – Rishabh Pant, Jamie Smith

Batsmen – Joe Root (vc), Shubman Gill (c), Harry Brook, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Washington Sundar

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah

England vs India Dream11 Prediction ENG vs IND Team no. 2:

Wicketkeepers – Rishabh Pant, Jamie Smith

Batsmen – Joe Root, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal

Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes (vc), Washington Sundar

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer

England vs India 4th Test Dream11 Prediction – Who will win the 4th Test?

While India are more than capable of winning the Test, England will start the fourth Test as favourites. Not only the home advantage but the momentum is also with England and they will be looking to make the most of it.