Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan opener, has fired his agent SAYA Corps, after his tweet supporting Babar Azam and criticizing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) led to him losing his PCB central contract.

Fakhar Zaman, who has played 82 ODIs and 92 T20Is for the national side, was left out of the latest list of Pakistan players who were given a central contract. Zaman’s name was a big one missing from the list, given that he last played for Men in Green in the 2023 World Cup.

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with agent SAYA Corps

Fakhar Zaman’s elder brother, Gohar Zaman, announced in a social media post that his brother has parted relations with his agent, SAYA Corps. Interestingly, certain other players, such as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, are also associated with the same agency.

“As an elder brother, I confirm that Fakhar Zaman will not be part of SAYA Corps from today,” he tweeted.

According to reports, it is due to the fact a recent tweet by his agent was made in the favour of Babar Azam. The tweet benefitted Azam but created chaos for Zaman.

Fakhar Zaman’s tweet in support of Babar Azam and slamming PCB’s reason behind his split from SAYA Corps

Selectors just dropped Babar Azam from England’s 2024 trip to Pakistan due to his poor performance in the first Test. The selectors inducted Kamran Ghulam into the team on his behalf. Fakhar Zaman took to X to criticize the selectors’ decision and express his support for Babar Azam.

Using the example of Virat Kohli, the left-handed hitter wrote: “It’s concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn’t bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively.

If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan has ever produced, it could send a deeply negative message across the team. There is still time to avoid pressing the panic button; we should focus on safeguarding our key players rather than undermining them,” Zaman further added on X.

It’s concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn’t bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively. If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan… — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) October 13, 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board took issue with Zaman’s tweet, which questioned the selectors’ judgment. PCB demanded a response within one week.

Babar Azam has been recalled for the forthcoming ODI and T20I series against Australia, while Zaman has been removed off the central contracts. In October, PCB did not offer Zaman any central contracts for the fiscal year 2024-25.

In a news conference, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that the board will not allow any national player who publicly criticizes the selection committee. As a result, Zaman’s tweet supporting Babar Azam backfired, and he severed ways with his agent.

Also Read: Babar Azam Cheated Fakhar Zaman For Omission In Central Contract 2024-25? Ahmed Shehzad Exposes