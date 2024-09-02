The aggressive left-handed Pakistan opening batter, Fakhar Zaman, is due to fly out from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024, where he is going to miss the remainder of the tournament, being part of the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons side, as the batter is looking forward to putting his focus on the 50-over format.

Fakhar Zaman had a decent start in the ongoing CPL 2024, where he collected 100 runs in the first three games, at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 131.57, with a highest score of 43. It’s going to be a huge setback for the Chris Green-led side, who are at the bottom of the table with three consecutive defeats.

The Pakistan opener has renowned himself with his cracking batting in the shortest format of the game, with 6648 runs in 246 innings, at an average of 28.05 and a strike rate of 135.14, celebrating three centuries and 45 half-centuries with a best score of 115.

Fakhar Zaman to play Pakistan’s Domestic Champions Cup 2024

The reports have claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked the 34-year-old, Fakhar Zaman, to return home and feature for one of the teams in the upcoming domestic Champions Cup 2024, which is scheduled to start on September 12.

However, the wicket-keeper batter, Azam Khan, has been permitted to continue playing the tournament as per the No Objection Certificate (NOC) he availed. This could be a reason for the youngster not getting a chance to be part of the List-A tournament.

The two veterans of the side, left-arm spin all-rounder Imad Wasim and left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, are also going to miss the event. Both of these players are not supposed to feature in the 50-over format for the national side for the moment.

Their other opener along with Fakhar Zaman, the left-handed Saim Ayub, has also missed the start of the tournament, where he was retained by the Guyana Amazon Warriors ahead of the 2024 season but, hasn’t been granted an NOC as he is involved in the national side in the ongoing two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

The tournament is a newly launched initiative by their head, Mohsin Naqvi, to find new talent among the team and improve the quality of the players. The players will find a great way to be in the groove of One-day cricket as they keep their eyes on the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 at home.

Fakhar Zaman can be a very essential member of the event. The Mardan-born has smashed 6672 runs in 148 List A innings at an average of 47.65 and a strike rate of 94.09, with the help of 19 centuries and 37 half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 210-run knock.

The Green Brigade hasn’t played the 50-over format for a long time and isn’t expected to play any before their three-match series in Australia. They will face Zimbabwe and South Africa before being involved in a tri-series consisting of New Zealand and the Proteas.

The Champions Cup will also see five of the mentors helping the players with their excellent knowledge of the game. Former captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik are expected to be named as the mentors of the Wolves and Stallions respectively.

On the flip side of the coin, Waqar Younis, who recently stepped down from the advisory role of the PCB chairman just three weeks after being appointed, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saqlain Mushtaq are also expected to mentor the rest three teams- Dolphins, Lions, and Panthers.