Rohit Sharma will lead India into its third ICC event final as the Men in Blue take on South Africa in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup 2024. The match will be played in Barbados on June 29, 2024.

India had previously made it to the finals of the ICC World Test Championship and the ICC World Cup in 2023, losing to Australia. India has made it into the final of the T20 World Cup for the third time after 2007 and 2014 editions.

Both sides have had differing performances in the competition. The Rohit Sharma-led team has dominated every opponent they’ve faced in the competition, including heavyweights like Australia, Pakistan, and England.

While the Proteas have repeatedly escaped with a slim margin en route to the final. In the group stage, Bangladesh and Nepal pushed them to the limit. In their final Super 8 game against co-hosts the West Indies, they came close to securing their exit while chasing the revised aim of 123.

Rohit is like that iron fist in a velvet glove: Nasser Hussain

Ahead of the summit clash, former England captain Nasser Hussain, praised India captain Rohit Sharma, saying he has a really soothing influence. Rohit Sharma is currently the third-highest run-getter in the tournament. He scored 248 runs at a strike rate of 155.97 after appearing in seven matches.

Nasser said that he liked the India skipper for a very long time for his batting and leadership qualities.

“I have been a fan of Rohit for a very long time, as a batter, as a captain, and as a person. He seems to have a very calming influence. Whereas you had other captains, maybe like Virat, who wore their heart on their sleeves, and they are incredibly passionate. Rohit is like that iron fist in a velvet glove. You do not mess around with Rohit, but he is also a big brother that will put his arm around you and look after you,” Nasser said in an ICC video.

