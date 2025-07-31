Amo Sharks (AM) and Mis Ainak Knights (MAK) will take on each other in the final of the ongoing Shpageeza T20 League 2025 . The match will take place on Thursday (July 31) at Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest AM vs MAK Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Shpageeza T20 League 2025.

AM vs MAK Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Amo Sharks vs Mis Ainak Knights

Date: July 31, 2025

Timing: 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

AM vs MAK Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

Amo Sharks and Mis Ainak Knights have booked their place in the final by finishing in the top two. Amo Sharks finished at the top of the points table with 6 wins from 8 games. In their last league game, the Sharks locked horns against Band-e-Amir Dragons and registered a thumping 9-wicket win as they chased down 181 runs inside 14 overs.

On the other hand, Mis Ainak Knights finished the league stage at the second spot in the points table. They won 5 of their 8 league games to qualify for the final. The Knights also faced Band-e-Amir Dragons in their last league game and won it by 72 runs after posting a mammoth total of 264/2.

AM vs MAK Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

Amo Sharks and Mis Ainak Knights faced each other twice during the league stage. On both the occasions, the Knights emerged as the winners. In the first meeting, the Knights registered a 5-wicket win before inflicting a 7-wicket defeat on the Sharks in the second meeting.

AM vs MAK Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 26 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted clear sky.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is 194 runs.

AM vs MAK Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Amo Sharks Playing 11:

Imran Mir, Shahidullah Kamal, Samiullah Shinwari, Ljaz Ahmad Mehri, Noor ul Rahman (wk), Sharafuddin Ashraf (c), Mohammadullah Logari, Mohammad Gul Alizai, Aftab Alam, Babar Khan, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Mis Ainak Knights Playing 11:

Wafiullah Tarakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c), Sohail Khan, Afsar Zazai (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Farmanullah Safi, Nasir Jamal, Bilal Sami, Ziaur Rahman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khalil Gurbaz

AM vs MAK Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afsar Zazai

– Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afsar Zazai Batsmen – Imran Mir, Wafiullah, Shahidullah Kamal

– Imran Mir, Wafiullah, Shahidullah Kamal Allrounders – Farmanullah Safi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf (vc), Samiullah Shinwari\

– Farmanullah Safi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf (vc), Samiullah Shinwari\ Bowlers – Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Aftab Alam

AM vs MAK Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c)

– Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c) Batsmen – Imran Mir (vc), Wafiullah, Shahidullah Kamal

– Imran Mir (vc), Wafiullah, Shahidullah Kamal Allrounders – Farmanullah Safi, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari

– Farmanullah Safi, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari Bowlers – Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Aftab Alam, Bilal Sami

AM vs MAK – Who will win?

While Amo Sharks finished at the top of the points table, Mis Ainak Knights will be the favourites for the final. The Knights defeated Sharks twice in the league stage and will be confident of winning the upcoming match as well.