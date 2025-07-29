Amo Sharks will face Boost Defenders in the 17th match of the ongoing Afghanistan T20 Shpageeza Cricket League 2025. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (July 29) at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

As both the teams gear up for the contest, get the latest and best AMSKS vs BDD Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025.

AMSKS vs BDD – Match details:

Match: Amo Sharks vs Boost Defenders

Date: July 29, 2025

Timing: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium

AMSKS vs BDD Match Preview:

Amo Sharks are currently at the top of the points table with 4 wins from 6 games. A win against Boost Defenders will further consolidate their position at the top of the table. A victory will also ensure their place in the final.

In their last game, Amo Sharks faced Speen Ghar Tigers and won the game by 6 wickets. With momentum on their side, they will be eyeing another win.

On the other hand, Boost Defenders are currently at the third spot in the points table with 3 wins from 6 games. While they are still in contention for a place in the final, a defeat against Amo Sharks will all but quash their hopes of progressing to the final.

AMSKS vs BDD – Head-to-head record:

The upcoming game will be the second meeting between the two teams in the ongoing tournament. In the first match between the two sides, Amo Sharks had inflicted a 6-wicket defeat on Boost Defenders.

AMSKS vs BDD Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be in early 30s during the match.

The sky is expected to remain mostly clear.

The pitch is likely to favour the batters more. The average first innings total is around 170 runs.

AMSKS vs BDD Playing 11s (Predicted):

Amo Sharks Playing 11:

Imran Mir, Hassan Eisakhil, Abdul Malik, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Azmatullah Omarzai (c), Qais Ahmad, Fazalhag Farooqi, Aftab Alam, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Boost Defenders Playing 11:

Karim Janat, Allah Noor, Najibullah Zadran, Bilal Ahmad, Mobin Bakhtyar (wk), lbrahim Zadran (c), Shawkat Zaman, Arab Gul, Bashir Ahmad, Azim Zadran, Abdullah Tarakhail, Mohammad Akram

AMSKS vs BDD Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Ishaq

Batsmen – Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Malik

Allrounders – Azmatullah Omarzai (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Karim Janat (vc)

Bowlers – Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad

AMSKS vs BDD Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Ishaq

Batsmen – Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Abdul Malik

Allrounders – Azmatullah Omarzai, Samiullah Shinwari (c), Karim Janat

Bowlers – Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad (vc), Qais Ahmad, Aftab Alam

AMSKS vs BDD – Who will win?

Amo Sharks will be the favourites to win the upcoming match against Boost Defenders.