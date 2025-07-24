High-flying Bangladesh will be eyeing a historic whitewash when they lock horns against beleaguered Pakistan in the third and final match of the ongoing three-match T20I series.

The Bangla Tigers have already clinched the series by winning the first two games and will now be looking to inflict a humiliating whitewash on the Men in Green. Both the games so far have turned out to be low-scoring ones.

In the first match, Bangladesh bowled out Pakistan for just 110 runs before chasing down the total with ease. In the second game, Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 133 runs and had the opportunity to level the series. However, their batters disappointed once again.

At one stage, Pakistan were reeling at 30/6 and even the 50-run mark was looking like a distant dream. However, a fighting fifty from Faheem Ashraf saved Pakistan from a humiliating total but not a defeat. With both the teams now set for the third T20I, here is the latest Bangladesh vs Pakistan Dream11 prediction along with fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, injury updates and other details.

BAN vs PAK – Match details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Date: July 24, 2025

Time: 05:30 PM IST/ 06:00 PM local

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

BAN vs PAK – Weather update:

The chances of rain during the match is around 12-16 percent. Even though the entire match is unlikely to be washed out, rain could cause interruptions.

The temperature is set to hover in early 30s throughout the match.

BAN vs PAK – Pitch report:

Batsmen from both the teams have struggled to get going in Mirpur so far. The highest total has been only 133 runs and the third T20I could also turn out to be a low-scoring game.

Here are the stats showing the record of T20I matches played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium:

Matches Played 65 Matches Won by Home Side 24 (36.92%) Matches Won by Touring Side 23 (35.38%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 18 (27.69%) Matches Won Batting First 32 (48.48%) Matches Won Batting Second 33 (50.00%) Matches Won Winning Toss 32 (48.48%) Matches Won Losing Toss 33 (50.00%) Matches Tied 0 (0.00%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%) Highest Team Innings 211/4 (Bangladesh) Lowest Team Innings 60 (New Zealand) Average Runs per Wicket 20.73 Average Runs per Over 7.08 Average Score Batting First 142

BAN vs PAK – Head-to-head record:

Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Tied Bangladesh 24 5 19 0 0 Pakistan 24 19 5 0 0

BAN vs PAK – Predicted Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Faheem Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction BAN vs PAK Team no. 1:

Wicketkeeper: Jaker Ali

Jaker Ali Batsmen: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman, Parvez Hossain Emon

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman, Parvez Hossain Emon Allrounders: Faheem Ashraf, Mehidy Hasan

Faheem Ashraf, Mehidy Hasan Bowlers: Shoriful Islam, Abbas Afridi, Tanzim Sakib, Salman Mirza

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction BAN vs PAK Team no. 2:

Wicketkeepers: Jaker Ali, Litton Das

Jaker Ali, Litton Das Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Parvez Hossain Emon

Fakhar Zaman, Parvez Hossain Emon Allrounders: Faheem Ashraf, Mehidy Hasan, Khushdil Shah

Faheem Ashraf, Mehidy Hasan, Khushdil Shah Bowlers: Shoriful Islam, Abbas Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza

Bangladesh vs Pakistan – Who will win?

Bangladesh will be the favourites to win the third T20I against Pakistan.