Bud CC will take on Nabojyoti Club in the ninth match of the ongoing Guwahati T20 Spring Cup 2025. The match will be played on Friday at the Judges Field, Guwahati.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest BCC vs NBC Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Guwahati T20 Spring Cup 2025.

BCC vs NBC Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Bud CC vs Nabajyoti Club

Date: August 1, 2025

Timing: 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

BCC vs NBC Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

With two wins from two games, Bud CC have made a strong start to their campaign. They are currently at the second spot in the points table. Bud CC got off the mark with a win over Gauhati Town Club before beating 91 Yards Club. With form on their side, they will be looking to extend their winning start.

On the other hand, Nabajyoti Club are languishing at the sixth spot in the points table after losing both of their opening games. Their campaign started with a defeat against 91 Yards Club before they lost the second game against Guwahati Giants.

BCC vs NBC Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the first meeting between the two teams in the ongoing tournament.

BCC vs NBC Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 29 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted light rain.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is 165 runs.

BCC vs NBC Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Bud CC Playing 11:

Swarupam Purkayastha (c), Diwiz Pathak, SK Jnyanam, Nibir Deka, Erik Roy, Gaurav Thakuria (wk), Pradeep Sarkar, Kaushik Giri, Ayushman Malakar, Rohit Singh, Abu Nechim, Abhilash Gogoi

Nabajyoti Club Playing 11:

Hrishikesh Tamuli (c), Nihar Deka, Avijit Roy, Subham Mandal, Tapan Kumar Sharma, Kuldeep Gogoi (wk), Raj Agarwal, Bhargab Lahkar, Rituraj Biswas, Dharani Rabha, Chanakya Sarma, Nipon Deka

BCC vs NBC Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Gourab Thakuria

Batsmen – Swarupan Purkayasta, Diwiz Pathak, Hrishikesh Tamuli

Allrounders – Kaushik Giri (c), Raj Agarwal, Rituraj Biswas (vc)

Bowlers – Abu Nechim, Chanakya Sarma, Dharani Rabha, Bhargav Lahkar

BCC vs NBC Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Gourab Thakuria

Batsmen – Swarupan Purkayasta, Diwiz Pathak (c), Hrishikesh Tamuli (vc)

Allrounders – Ayushman Malakar, Raj Agarwal, Rituraj Biswas

Bowlers – Abhilash Gogoi, Abu Nechim, Chanakya Sarma, Dharani Rabha

BCC vs NBC – Who will win?

With two wins from as many games, Bud CC have the winning momentum on their side and they will be the favourites to win the upcoming match too.