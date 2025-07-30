The fourth game of the ongoing Guwahati T20 Spring Cup 2025 will see Bud CC (BCC) taking on 91 Yards Club (NYC). The match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday (July 30) at the Judges Field, Guwahati.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest BCC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Guwahati T20 Spring Cup 2025.

BCC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Bud CC vs 91 Yards Club

Date: July 30, 2025

Timing: 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

BCC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

Bud CC have played just one game in the tournament so far and registered a win in it. Thanks to that victory, they are currently at the second spot in the points table. After a positive start, they will look to extend the winning start.

Similarly, 91 Yards Club have also started their campaign with a win and will be eyeing another victory. They are currently at the third spot in the points table.

BCC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the first match between Bud CC and 91 Yard Club in the ongoing competition.

BCC vs NYC Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 29-30 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted light rain.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is around 175 runs.

BCC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Bud CC Playing 11:

Swarupam Purkayastha (c), Diwiz Pathak, SK Jnyanam, Erik Roy, Nibir Deka, Gaurav Thakuria (wk), Ayushman Malakar, Rohit Singh, Kaushik Giri, Chandradeep Das, Pradeep Sarkar, Abu Nechim

91 Yards Club Playing 11:

Kunal Saikia (c, wk), Rajendra Singh, Rajveer Singh, Roshan Topno, Saurav Dihingia, Rohit Sen, Parvez Mussaraf, Bishal Roy, Himanshu Saraswat, Dipjyoti Saikia, Akshay Deka, Nihar Narah

BCC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Suman Mousum Deka, Ekta Roy

Batsmen – Saurav Purkayastha (vc), Dipjyoti Pathak, Nipon Deka, Raj Singh

Allrounders – Kunal Giri, Parvez Mussaraf (c), Biplab Roy

Bowlers – Dipjyoti Saikia, Ranjit Singh

BCC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Suman Mousum Deka

Batsmen – Saurav Purkayastha, Dipjyoti Pathak (c), Nipon Deka, Raj Singh

Allrounders – Kunal Giri, Parvez Mussaraf, Biplab Roy (vc)

Bowlers – Dipjyoti Saikia, Ranjit Singh, Abu Nechim

BCC vs NYC – Who will win?

Even though both the teams have won their opening game, Bud CC will be slight favourites to win the upcoming game.