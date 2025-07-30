Band-e-Amir Dragons (BD) and Amo Sharks (AM) will lock horns against each other in the 19th match of the ongoing Shpageeza T20 League 2025 . The match will take place on Wednesday (July 30) at Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest BD vs AM Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Shpageeza T20 League 2025.

BD vs AM Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Amo Sharks

Date: July 30, 2025

Timing: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

BD vs AM Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

Amo Sharks have already sealed their place in the final by winning 5 of their 7 games. They are currently at the top of the points table and even a loss in the upcoming game will not cost them much. However, they will be keen to win the game in order to have the winning momentum on their side ahead of the title-decider.

On the other hand, Band-e-Amir Dragons have been knocked out of the tournament already. They are at the fourth spot in the points table with 3 wins from 7 games. With their chances of qualifying for the final over, they will be looking to bow out on a winning note by beating the table-toppers.

BD vs AM Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. In the first match, Amo Sharks had defeated Band-e-Amir Dragons by 3 wickets while chasing a big total of 200 runs.

BD vs AM Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 32 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted clear sky.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is 188 runs.

BD vs AM Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Band-e-Amir Dragons Playing 11:

Ibrahim Zadran (c), Karim Janat, Bilal Ahmad, Najibulah Zadran, Allah Noor, Mohammad Akram, Haji Murad Muradi (wk), Abdul Rahman, Arab Gul, Azim Zadran, Wahidullah Zadran, Bashir Ahmad

Amo Sharks Playing 11:

Azmatullah Omarzai (c), Abdul Malik, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Imran Mir, Shahidullah Kamal, Samiullah Shinwari, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Hassan Eisakhil, Qais Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammadullah Logari

BD vs AM Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Ishaq

– Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Ishaq Batsmen – Hashmatullah Shahidi, Sediqullah Atal, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Malik

– Hashmatullah Shahidi, Sediqullah Atal, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Malik Allrounders – Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib (vc), Nangeyalia Kharote, Sharafuddin Ashraf (c)

– Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib (vc), Nangeyalia Kharote, Sharafuddin Ashraf (c) Bowler – Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar

BD vs AM Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Mohammad Shahzad

– Mohammad Shahzad Batsmen – Hashmatullah Shahidi, Sediqullah Atal (c), Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Malik

– Hashmatullah Shahidi, Sediqullah Atal (c), Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Malik Allrounders – Azmatullah Omarzai (vc), Gulbadin Naib, Nangeyalia Kharote, Sharafuddin Ashraf

– Azmatullah Omarzai (vc), Gulbadin Naib, Nangeyalia Kharote, Sharafuddin Ashraf Bowlers – Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Qais Ahmad

BD vs AM – Who will win?

Table-toppers Amo Sharks will be the favourites to win the upcoming match.