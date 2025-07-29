Band-e-Dragons will be facing Mis Ainak Knights in the 18th game of the ongoing Afghanistan T20 Shpageeza Cricket League 2025. The match will be played on July 29 at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

With both the teams set for the match, get the latest BD vs MAK Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025.

BD vs MAK – Match details:

Match: Band-e-Dragons vs Mis Ainak Knights

Date: July 29, 2025

Timing: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium

BD vs MAK Match Preview:

With 3 wins and as many defeats, Band-e-Dragons are currently at the fourth spot in the points table. While they are still in contention for a place in the final, a defeat in the upcoming game will all but confirm their exit from the tournament. On the other hand, wins in the last two remaining games will be more than enough for Band-e-Dragons to secure a passage in the final.

Mis Ainak Knights are currently at the second spot in the points table and the upcoming game will be their last in the league stage. With 4 wins from 7 games, the Knights are looking set to play the final this year although a defeat in the forthcoming game could put them in a precarious situation.

BD vs MAK – Head-to-head record:

The upcoming game will be the second meeting between the two teams in the tournament. In the first match, Band-e-Dragons beat Mis Ainak Knights by 6 wickets to start their campaign on a winning note.

BD vs MAK Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be in early 30s during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted a clear sky.

The pitch is set to be batting friendly. The average first innings total is around 180 runs.

BD vs MAK Playing 11s (Predicted):

Band-e-Amir Dragons Playing 11:

Mohammad Akram, Ibrahim Zadran (c), Karim Janat, Bilal Ahmad, Najibulah Zadran, Allah Noor, Haji Murad Muradi (wk), Abdul Rahman, Arab Gul, Azim Zadran, Wahidullah Zadran, Bashir Ahmad

Mis Ainak Knights Playing 11:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c), Wafiullah Tarakhil, Afsar Zazai (wk), Khalid Taniwal, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Farmanullah Safi, Mohibullah Hamraz, Naveed Zadran, Khalil Gurbaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Emal Shaheen

BD vs MAK Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Shahzad, Afzar Zazai

Batsmen – Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Sediqullah Atal, Wafulllah (vc)

Allrounders – Mohammad Nabi, Farmanullah Safi, Gulbadin Naib, Nangelia Kharote

Bowler – Mujeeb Ur Rahman

BD vs MAK – Who will win?

Band-e-Dragons have already defeated Mis Ainak Knights once in the ongoing tournament and will be the favourites to win the upcoming game as well.