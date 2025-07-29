Banstead and East Molesey will be taking on each other in the seventh match of the ongoing ECS T10 Wimbledon 2025. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (July 29) at the Raynes Park Sports Ground, Wimbledon.

With both the teams set for the match, get the latest BST vs EM Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Wimbledon 2025.

BST vs EM – Match details:

Match: Banstead vs East Molesey

Date: July 29, 2025

Timing: 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Raynes Park Sports Ground, Wimbledon

BST vs EM Match Preview:

The upcoming match between Banstead and East Molesey promises to be a cracking contest. Both the teams have started their campaigns in a strong fashion and will be eager to win the upcoming game as well in order to extend their strong start.

Banstead are currently at the top of the Group A points table after winning their first two games. They will be eyeing another win to ensure that their winning start continues.

Unlike Banstead, East Molesey are not unbeaten anymore but have done well so far. With two wins from three games, they are currently at the second spot in the points table and will claim the top spot if they manage to win the upcoming game.

BST vs EM – Head-to-head record:

Banstead and East Molesey have already played one game this season. In the first meeting between the two teams, Banstead inflicted a 10-wicket defeat on East Molesey.

BST vs EM Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be in early 20s during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted a cloudy sky.

Even though the pacers are likely to enjoy the conditions, the pitch usually favours the batsmen more. The average first innings total is around 140 runs.

BST vs EM Playing 11s (Predicted):

Banstead Playing 11:

Ayush Patel, Harawal Wassam, Josh Stainer, Ahmed Khan, Arsalan Abbas (c), Gabriel Gallman Findlay, Aditya Kumar, Ellis Jarrold, Tamash Raaj (wk), Luke Pearson-Taylor, Neil Baker

East Molesey Playing 11:

Luka Woods, Jamie Southgate, Tiam Afshar (wk), Joe Johnson, Clyde Reeves-Fortuin (c), Michael Shean, Jake Tarling, Dylan Marx, Tharun Sreedevi, Archie Aughton, Toby Crowther

BST vs EM Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Tiam Afshar

– Tiam Afshar Batsmen – Luka Woods, Luke Pearson-Taylor, Jack Tarling

– Luka Woods, Luke Pearson-Taylor, Jack Tarling Allrounders – Aditya Kumar, Ayush Patel (vc), Harawal Wassam (c)

– Aditya Kumar, Ayush Patel (vc), Harawal Wassam (c) Bowlers – Ahmed Khan, Arsalan Abbas, Archie Houghton, Toby Porter

BST vs EM Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Tiam Afshar

– Tiam Afshar Batsmen – Luka Woods (vc), Luke Pearson-Taylor, Jack Tarling

– Luka Woods (vc), Luke Pearson-Taylor, Jack Tarling Allrounders – Aditya Patel, Harawal Wassam, Joe Johnson

– Aditya Patel, Harawal Wassam, Joe Johnson Bowlers – Ahmed Khan, Arsalan Abbas (c), Toby Crowther, Archie Houghton

BST vs EM – Who will win?

Having already defeated East Molesey once this tournament, Banstead will be the favourites to beat them once again.