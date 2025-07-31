Banstead and Spencer will take on each other in the 18th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Wimbledon 2025. The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday (July 31) at Raynes Park Sports Ground.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest BST vs SPE Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Wimbledon 2025.

BST vs Spencer Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Banstead vs Spencer

Date: July 31, 2025

Timing: 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Raynes Park Sports Ground

BST vs SPE Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

Banstead are currently at the top of the points table with 4 wins from 6 games. They began their campaign with a thumping 135-run victory over Twickenham before thrashing East Molesey by 10 wickets.

It was followed by consecutive defeats against East Molesey and Spencer before they beat Weybridge to return to winning ways. In their last game, Banstead defeated Twickenham by 7 runs.

Spencer, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot in the Group A points table with 3 wins and as many defeats. They began their campaign with defeats against Twickenham and East Molesey before beating Weybridge, Banstead and East Molesey in a row. In their last game, Spencer suffered another defeat against Twickenham.

BST vs SPE Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match will be the second contest between the two teams in the ongoing tournament. In the first meeting, Spencer beat Banstead by 7 wickets.

BST vs SPE Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 23 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted a cloudy sky.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is 133 runs.

BST vs SPE Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Banstead Playing 11:

Harawal Wassam, Luke Pearson-Taylor, Arjun Gill, Gabriel Gallmann-Findlay (wk), Josh Stainer, Ayush Patel, Arsalan Abbas (c), Tamash Raaj, Neil Baker, Sam Thorpe, Aditya Kumar

Spencer Playing 11:

Jack Scriven (c), Daniel Adams, Freddie Horler, Jens Wagstaff, Rufus Bullough, Elliot Deeks (wk), Harshil Patel, Max Hunt, George Ker, Max Bell, Charlie Nelson

BST vs SPE Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Jens Wagstaff

– Jens Wagstaff Batsmen – Daniel Adams, Jack Scriven, Luke Pearson-Taylor (c)

– Daniel Adams, Jack Scriven, Luke Pearson-Taylor (c) Allrounders – Freddie Horler, Ayush Patel, Harawal Wassam (vc)

– Freddie Horler, Ayush Patel, Harawal Wassam (vc) Bowlers – Ahmed Khan, Angus Abbas, Harshil Patel, George Kerr

BST vs SPE Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Jens Wagstaff

– Jens Wagstaff Batsmen – Daniel Adams (c), Jack Scriven, Luke Pearson-Taylor

– Daniel Adams (c), Jack Scriven, Luke Pearson-Taylor Allrounders – Ayush Patel (vc), Harawal Wassam, Rufus Bullough

– Ayush Patel (vc), Harawal Wassam, Rufus Bullough Bowlers – Ahmed Khan, Angus Abbas, Harshil Patel, Sam Thorpe

BST vs SPE – Who will win?

Spencer have already beaten Banstead once in the tournament and will be the favourites to win the upcoming match as well.