Banstead and Twickenham will lock horns against each other in the 16th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Wimbledon 2025. The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday (July 31) at Raynes Park Sports Ground.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest BST vs TWI Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Wimbledon 2025.

BST vs TWI Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Banstead vs Twickenham

Date: July 31, 2025

Timing: 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Raynes Park Sports Ground

BST vs TWI Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

With three wins from 5 games, Banstead are currently at the second spot in the Group A points table. They began their campaign with a thumping 135-run victory over Twickenham before thrashing East Molesey by 10 wickets.

It was followed by consecutive defeats against East Molesey and Spencer before they beat Weybridge in their last game to return to winning ways.

On the other hand, Twickenham are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from 6 game. Their campaign started with a loss to Banstead before they beat Spencer.

In their third game, Twickenham suffered a loss against East Molesey before returning to winning ways with a win over Spencer. In their last two games, they suffered losses against Weybridge and East Molesey.

BST vs TWI Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match will be the second contest between the two teams in the ongoing tournament. In the first meeting, Banstead had thrashed Twickenham by 135 runs.

WEY vs TWI Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 23 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted a cloudy sky.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is 139 runs.

BST vs TWI Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Banstead Playing 11:

Ayush Patel, Harawal Wassam, Luke Pearson-Taylor, Arjun Gill, Gabriel Gallmann-Findlay (wk), Josh Stainer, Arsalan Abbas (c), Tamash Raaj, Neil Baker, Sam Thorpe, Aditya Kumar

Twickenham Playing 11:

Phil Nash, Eugene Berger, Patrick Dixon, Nikhil Nomula, Angus McKenzie, Ryaan Hussain (wk), Neville Talbot, Carlos Nunes (c), Callum Watson, Blake van der Linde, Gurjit Singh

BST vs TWI Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Gabriel Gallman-Findlay

– Gabriel Gallman-Findlay Batsmen – Patrick Dixon, Carlos Nunes, Luke Pearson-Taylor (vc)

– Patrick Dixon, Carlos Nunes, Luke Pearson-Taylor (vc) Allrounders – Ayush Patel, Blake van der Linde, Harawal Wassam (c)

– Ayush Patel, Blake van der Linde, Harawal Wassam (c) Bowlers – Angus McKenzie, Gurjit Singh Sandhu, Arsalan Abbas, Callum Watson

BST vs TWI Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Gabriel Gallman-Findlay

– Gabriel Gallman-Findlay Batsmen – Patrick Dixon (vc), Carlos Nunes, Luke Pearson-Taylor

– Patrick Dixon (vc), Carlos Nunes, Luke Pearson-Taylor Allrounders – Aditya Kumar, Ayush Patel (c), Blake van der Linde

– Aditya Kumar, Ayush Patel (c), Blake van der Linde Bowlers – Ahmed Khan, Angus McKenzie, Arsalan Abbas, Callum Watson

BST vs TWI – Who will win?

Banstead have already defeated Twickenham once in the tournament and will be the favourites to win the upcoming game too.