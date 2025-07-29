City Cricket Club (CCC) and Gauhati Town Club (GTC) will be locking horns against each other in the 4th match of the ongoing Guwahati T20 Spring Cup 2025. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (July 29) at the Judges Field, Guwahati.

With both the teams set for the match, get the latest CCC vs GTC Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Guwahati T20 Spring Cup 2025.

CCC vs GTC – Match details:

Match: City Cricket Club vs Gauhati Town Club

Date: July 29, 2025

Timing: 01:15 AM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

CCC vs GTC Match Preview:

City Cricket Club will open their campaign in the tournament with the upcoming game. They will look to start their campaign on a winning note to get the early momentum.

Unlike City Cricket Club, Gauhati Cricket Club have already played one game this season. They suffered a loss in their first game of the tournament and will be desperate to bounce back with a win over City Cricket Club.

CCC vs GTC – Head-to-head record:

The upcoming game will be the first meeting between the two teams this series.

CCC vs GTC Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be in early 30s during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted light rain in Guwahati on the match day.

The pitch is likely to be a balanced one. The average first innings total is around 160 runs.

CCC vs GTC Playing 11s (Predicted):

City Cricket Club Playing 11:

Debajit Boruah, Debanuj Goswami, Denish Das, Pankaj Khadal, Samik Das, Sanjay Singh, Tarjindar Singh, Ankush Mazumder, Dhiraj Goswami, Pracheer Changmai, Romario Sharma

Gauhati Town Club Playing 11:

Avinov Choudhury (c), Abdul Khureshi, Saahil Jain, Devraj Sharma, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Sumit Kashyap, Mahadananda Borah, Bishal Sharma, Mantu Yadav, Dhruv Bishnoi, Nishchay Sharma

CCC vs GTC Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Sumit Ghadigaonkar

– Sumit Ghadigaonkar Batsmen – Rohan Hazarika, Abdul Aziz Khurshid, Debojit Baruah (vc)

– Rohan Hazarika, Abdul Aziz Khurshid, Debojit Baruah (vc) Allrounders – Bishal Sharma (c), Siddharth Sharma, Saahil Jain

– Bishal Sharma (c), Siddharth Sharma, Saahil Jain Bowlers – Abir Choudhury, Tarjinder Singh, Nishchay Sharma, Rabi Chetry

CCC vs GTC Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Sumit Ghadigaonkar

– Sumit Ghadigaonkar Batsmen – Rohan Hazarika, Abdul Aziz Khurshid, Debojit Baruah

– Rohan Hazarika, Abdul Aziz Khurshid, Debojit Baruah Allrounders – Bishal Sharma, Saahil Jain (vc), Sumit Kashyap (c)

– Bishal Sharma, Saahil Jain (vc), Sumit Kashyap (c) Bowlers – Abir Choudhury, Tarjinder Singh, Rabi Chetry, Mantu Yadav

CCC vs GTC – Who will win?

CCC will be slight favourites to win the upcoming match.