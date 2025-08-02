Chargers will take on Wolves in the fourth match of the Mackay T20 2025. The match will be played on Saturday (August 2) at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest CHR vs WLV Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Mackay T20 2025.

CHR vs WLV Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Chargers vs Wolvess

Date: August 2, 2025

Timing: 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

CHR vs WLV Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

The game will kickstart the campaign for both Chargers and Wolves in the ongoing Mackay T20 competition. Both the teams will be eager to win the upcoming game in order to start their campaign on a winning note.

Chargers will be relying on the likes of Dimuth Karunaratne, Jack Lalor, and Nicholas Markovski for batting. For bowling, they will be hoping that the likes of James Nanopoulos and Dominic Sullivan do the job for them.

On the other hand, Wolves have the likes of Riley McCullum, Nathan Reardon, Angus Olliver and Luke Holt in their ranks.

CHR vs WLV Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the first match between the two teams in the ongoing tournament.

CHR vs WLV Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 16 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted a clear sky.

The pitch is set to favour the batters.

CHR vs WLV Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Chargers Playing 11:

Dimuth Karunaratne, Jack Lalor, Nicholas Markovski, Noah Panaia, Brodie Symons, James Nanopoulos, Mitch Jamieson, Tom Campbell, Reuben Burger, Dominic Sullivan, Joe Medew-Ewen

Wolves Playing 11:

Nathan Reardon, Adam Crosthwaite, Anthony Joseph Mosca, Jack Cunnington, Justin Galeotti, Riley McCullum, Harry J Manenti, Waheguru Dhillon, Tighe Morris, Luke Holt, Samrath Singh

CHR vs WLV Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Adam Crosthwaite, Reuben Burger

Batsmen – Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Nathan Reardon, Mitch Jamieson

Allrounders – Harry J Manenti (vc), Jack Lalor, Tom Campbell, Tighe Morris

Bowlers – Brodie Symons, Luke Holt

CHR vs WLV Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Adam Crosthwaite, Reuben Burger

Batsmen – Dimuth Karunaratne, Nathan Reardon (c)

Allrounders – Harry J Manenti, Jack Lalor (vc), Tom Campbell, Tighe Morris

Bowlers – Brodie Symons, Luke Holt, Michael Archer

CHR vs WLV – Who will win?

Chargers will be the favourites to win the forthcoming match against Wolves.