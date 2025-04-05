CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction: In the 17th game of the ongoing IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be locking horns against each other. The match will be played on Saturday (April 5) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

With both the teams all set for the forthcoming game, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the CSK vs DC Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

CSK vs DC Match Info – Match 17, IPL 2025:

Match CSK vs DC, Match 17, IPL 2025 Date & Time 5 April 2025, 03:30 PM (IST) Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 17, IPL 2025:

CSK vs DC, Match Preview:

CSK are currently languishing at the eighth spot in the points table after managing to win only one of their first three games. They began their season with a fine win over Mumbai Indians but failed to sustain the winning momentum in the following two games.

CSK suffered a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru before being beaten by Rajasthan Royals as well. They will be keen to get back to winning ways.

DC, on the other hand, are yet to lose a game this season. The Axar Patel-led side started its campaign with a thrilling win over Lucknow Super Giants where they chased down 210 runs after being reduced to 65/5. In their second game, DC beat Sunrisers Hyderabad.

CSK vs DC, Head-to-Head record:

Out of the 30 games between the two teams so far, CSK have won 19 while DC have managed to win 11.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost CSK 30 19 19 DC 30 11 11

CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has been on the slower side once again. Spinners are expected to dominate the proceedings in the upcoming game.

CSK vs DC Weather Conditions:

There is a prediction of light rainfall at the start of the game. However, the is no prediction of rain after that. The start of the game could be delayed but rain is unlikely to cause a washout.

Temperature is expected to hover around 30 degree Celsius during the entire match.

CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

CSK Playing 11 with impact player:

Rachin Ravindra

Rahul Tripathi

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C)

Shivam Dube

Sam Curran

Vijay Shankar

Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni (WK)

Noor Ahmad

Matheesha Pathirana

Khaleel Ahmed

DC Playing 11 with impact player:

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Faf du Plessis

Abishek Porel

KL Rahul (WK)

Axar Patel (C)

Tristan Stubbs

Ashutosh Sharma

Vipraj Nigam

Mitchell Starc

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohit Sharma

Mukesh Kumar

Hot Picks for CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Even though CSK have struggled with their consistency so far, their captain has started the season in a brilliant fashion. He has scored two fifties in three innings and will be eyeing another impactful outing.

Even though CSK have struggled with their consistency so far, their captain has started the season in a brilliant fashion. He has scored two fifties in three innings and will be eyeing another impactful outing. Rachin Ravindra: The CSK opener was out for a duck in the last game and will be keen to make amends in the upcoming match.

Top Picks:

Mitchell Starc: The Australia picked up a sensational 5-wicket haul in the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and will look to deliver with the ball once again.

The Australia picked up a sensational 5-wicket haul in the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and will look to deliver with the ball once again. Ravichandran Ashwin: The spinners are set to dominate the proceedings in the afternoon match and Ravichandran Ashwin will be fancying his chances of making a big impact.

CSK vs DC – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra

Vice-captain – Mitchell Starc and Ravichandran Ashwin

CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – KL Rahul, MS Dhoni

– KL Rahul, MS Dhoni Batsmen – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Rachin Ravindra (c)

– Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Rachin Ravindra (c) Allrounders – Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja

– Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja Bowlers – Mitchell Starc (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad

CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (c)

– KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (c) Batsmen – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Rachin Ravindra

– Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Rachin Ravindra Allrounders – Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin (vc)

– Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin (vc) Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Noor Ahmad

CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 17, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:

Mukesh Kumar

Nathan Ellis

CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 17, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Rachin Ravindra

GL captaincy choice – MS Dhoni

Punt picks – Ravichandran Ashwin and Matheesha Pathirana

CSK vs DC Match Winner Prediction:

Due to the home conditions, CSK will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to beat DC in the upcoming match.