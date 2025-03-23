CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be facing each other in the third game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). The match is scheduled to be played on Sunday (March 23) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

With both the teams all set for their season-opener, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the CSK vs MI Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

CSK vs MI Match Info – Match 3, IPL 2025:

Match CSK vs MI, Match 3, IPL 2025 Date & Time 23 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 3, IPL 2025:

CSK vs MI, Match Preview:

Both CSK and MI will be seeking a turnaround in their fortunes this season after enduring a tough time last year. While CSK did perform better than MI, both the teams missed out on the playoffs.

CSK were the defending champions for IPL 2024 but failed to live up to the expectations. They won seven of their 14 league games and eventually finished at the fifth spot, missing out on the playoffs only because of their inferior net run-rate.

MI, on the other hand, struggled throughout the season under their new captain Hardik Pandya. In the end, they finished at the bottom of the points table with just four wins.

CSK vs MI, Head-to-Head record:

CSK and MI have played a total of 37 games against each other in the IPL so far. CSK have won 17 of those games while MI have emerged victorious in the other 20 matches.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost CSK 37 17 20 MI 37 20 17

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

Pitch Conditions:

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is expected to be spin friendly. Both the teams are expected to have at least two frontline spinners in their playing eleven.

Weather Conditions:

While Chennai could face light rain during the day, there is no prediction of any thunderstorm in the night. The CSK vs MI match is unlikely to face any rain interruption.

The temperature is expected to hover around 30 degree Celsius during the game.

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

CSK Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

Devon Conway

Rachin Ravindra

Rahul Tripathi

Shivam Dube

Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni (wk)

Ravichandran Ashwin

Anshul Kamboj

Noor Ahmed

Matheesha Pathirana

MI Playing XI

Rohit Sharma

Ryan Rickelton (wk)

Tilak Varma

Suryakumar Yadav (c)

Naman Dhir

Corbin Bosch

Mitchell Santner

Karn Sharma

Deepak Chahar

Trent Boult

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Hot Picks for CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad had an outstanding season with the bat last year. He was the second highest run-scorer in IPL 2024 and will be looking to start his season on a good note.

Ruturaj Gaikwad had an outstanding season with the bat last year. He was the second highest run-scorer in IPL 2024 and will be looking to start his season on a good note. Rachin Ravindra: The New Zealand opener is coming to IPL after a brilliant campaign in the Champions Trophy where he was the highest run-scorer.

Top Picks:

Rohit Sharma: With MI seeking a winning start to their campaign, the onus will be on their most experienced batter to give them a good start with the bat.

With MI seeking a winning start to their campaign, the onus will be on their most experienced batter to give them a good start with the bat. Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav will be leading MI in the first game of the season and he will be keen to lead the team from the front.

Budget Picks:

MS Dhoni: While MS Dhoni is not expected to face too many deliveries this season, he can still make a huge impact. Last season, he faced only 73 deliveries but still ended up scoring 161 runs.

While MS Dhoni is not expected to face too many deliveries this season, he can still make a huge impact. Last season, he faced only 73 deliveries but still ended up scoring 161 runs. Mitchell Santner: Conditions in Chennai are expected to favour the spinners and the New Zealand star can play a decisive role in this game.

CSK vs MI – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice-captain – Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Devon Conway, Ryan Rickelton, MS Dhoni

– Devon Conway, Ryan Rickelton, MS Dhoni Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Rachin Ravindra (c)

– Rohit Sharma (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Rachin Ravindra (c) Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner

– Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner Bowlers – Matheesha Pathirana, Trent Boult

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Devon Conway, Ryan Rickelton

– Devon Conway, Ryan Rickelton Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube

– Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner

– Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner Bowlers – Matheesha Pathirana, Trent Boult

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 3, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:

Deepak Hooda

Bevon Jacobs

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 3, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Rachin Ravindra

GL captaincy choice – Ruturaj Gaikwad

Punt picks – MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube

CSK vs MI Match Winner Prediction:

CSK will start the game as favourites and are expected to beat MI in the third game of IPL 2025.