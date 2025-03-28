CSK vs RCB Dream 11 prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the eighth game of the ongoing IPL 2025. The match is scheduled to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (March 29).

With both the teams all set for their second game of the season, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the CSK vs RCB Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

CSK vs RCB Match Info – Match 8, IPL 2025:

Match CSK vs RCB, Match 8, IPL 2025 Date & Time 28 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 8, IPL 2025:

CSK vs RCB, Match Preview:

CSK and RCB will be eyeing their second win in as many games when they lock horns against each other. Both the teams have started their campaign in IPL 2025 on a winning note and will be keen to extend it.

RCB’s campaign got underway with a seven-wicket win over reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens last week. The batsmen as well as bowlers had an impressive outing against the champions and RCB will be hoping to deliver another all-round performance.

CSK, on the other hand, got their campaign underway with a 4-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at home. After restricting MI to 155/9, CSK chased down the total without much trouble.

CSK vs RCB, Head-to-Head record:

CSK and RCB have played 33 games against each other so far. Of those 33 games, CSK have won 21 while RCB have emerged victorious in 11 games. One match between the two teams ended in no result.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost CSK 33 21 11 RCB 33 11 21

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

Pitch Conditions:

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is likely to favour the spinners more. Batsmen will have to really apply themselves to score big at the venue.

Weather Conditions:

The weather forecast has not predicted any rain in Chennai on the match day.

Temperature is expected to be around 30 degree Celsius during the entire match.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

CSK Playing 11 with impact player:

Rahul Tripathi

Rachin Ravindra

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

Shivam Dube

Deepak Hooda

Ravindra Jadeja

Sam Curran

MS Dhoni (wk)

Ravichandran Ashwin

Nathan Ellis

Noor Ahmad

Khaleel Ahmed

RCB Playing 11 with impact player:

Virat Kohli

Phil Salt (wk)

Devdutt Padikkal

Rajat Patidar (c)

Liam Livingstone

Jitesh Sharma (wk)

Tim David

Krunal Pandya

Rasikh Dar

Yash Dayal

Josh Hazlewood

Suyash Sharma

Hot Picks for CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni has played numerous memorable innings against RCB in the past and will be fancying his chances of doing it again. He can play a decisive role in the death overs with his finishing.

MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni has played numerous memorable innings against RCB in the past and will be fancying his chances of doing it again. He can play a decisive role in the death overs with his finishing.

Top Picks:

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya delivered a Player of the Match performance in the last game against KKR and will be eyeing another good outing. With the pitch in Chennai expected to favour the spinners, he will be a handful for the CSK batters.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya delivered a Player of the Match performance in the last game against KKR and will be eyeing another good outing. With the pitch in Chennai expected to favour the spinners, he will be a handful for the CSK batters.

CSK vs RCB – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – MS Dhoni and Rachin Ravindra

Vice-captain – Krunal Pandya and Virat Kohli

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Phil Salt, MS Dhoni

– Phil Salt, MS Dhoni Batsmen – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli (vc), Rachin Ravindra (c), Rajat Patidar

– Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli (vc), Rachin Ravindra (c), Rajat Patidar Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya

– Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Phil Salt, MS Dhoni (c)

– Phil Salt, MS Dhoni (c) Batsmen – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Rachin Ravindra, Rajat Patidar

– Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Rachin Ravindra, Rajat Patidar Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya (vc)

– Ravindra Jadeja, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya (vc) Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Noor Ahmad

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 8, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:

Devdutt Padikkal

Deepak Hooda

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 8, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Rachin Ravindra

GL captaincy choice – MS Dhoni

Punt picks – Liam Livingstone and Khaleel Ahmed

CSK vs RCB Match Winner Prediction:

CSK will be the favourites for the upcoming game and are expected to beat RCB at their home ground in Chennai. CSK have not lost a game against RCB in Chennai since the inaugural IPL season in 2008.