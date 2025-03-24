DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals (DC) will be locking horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the fourth game of the ongoing IPL 2025. The game is scheduled to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Monday (March 24).
With both the teams all set for their first game of the season, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the DC vs LSG Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.
DC vs LSG Match Info – Match 4, IPL 2025:
|Match
|DC vs LSG, Match 4, IPL 2025
|Date & Time
|24 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST)
|Venue
|ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|Tournament
|Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025)
|Live Streaming and live telecast
|JioHotstar and Star Sports
DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 4, IPL 2025:
DC vs LSG, Match Preview:
Both DC and LSG endured a tough season last year. While they managed to win seven games each, they could not make the cut for the playoffs only because of their inferior net run-rate.
For the ongoing season, both the teams have decided to have a new captain. With Rishabh Pant leaving, DC have named Axar Patel as their new captain. On the other hand, LSG released KL Rahul before signing up Pant and naming him as their new captain.
Both the teams will be hoping that the change in captaincy changes their fortunes as well and they finally win their maiden title.
DC vs LSG, Head-to-Head record:
DC and LSG have played five games against each other in the IPL so far. DC have won two of those games while MI have emerged victorious in the other three matches.
|Team
|Matches Played
|Matches Won
|Matches Lost
|DC
|05
|02
|03
|LSG
|05
|03
|02
DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider
Pitch Conditions:
The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is expected to be spin friendly. Both the teams are expected to have at least two frontline spinners in their playing eleven.
Weather Conditions:
- The weather forecast has predicted light rain in Visakhapatnam during the day. However, rain is unlikely to play spoilsport during the game.
- Temperature is expected to hover in late 20s during the entire match.
DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
DC Playing XI
- Jake Fraser-McGurk
- Faf du Plessis
- Abishek Porel
- KL Rahul (wk)
- Tristan Stubbs
- Axar Patel (c)
- Ashutosh Sharma
- Sameer Rizvi
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Mitchell Starc
- T Natarajan
LSG Playing XI
- Aiden Markram
- Mitchell Marsh
- Rishabh Pant (c & wk)
- Nicholas Pooran
- Ayush Badoni
- Abdul Samad
- David Miller
- Shahbaz Ahmed
- Ravi Bishnoi
- Shardul Thakur
- Akash Singh
Hot Picks for DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:
Captaincy Picks:
- Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis is one of the most experienced openers in the IPL and the onus will be on him to give DC a good start.
- KL Rahul: After being released by LSG, KL Rahul will have a point to settle against his former team. The India star would be keen to score big in the upcoming game.
Top Picks:
- Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram has the potential to play a match-winning knock with the bat. He can contribute with the ball as well.
- Rishabh Pant: The newly-appointed captain will be keen to lead his team from the front and score big in his first game. Pant will be hoping to start his reign as the LSG captain on a winning note.
Budget Picks:
- Abishek Porel: The wicketkeeper-batsman has impressed one and all with his power-hitting in the IPL and will be eyeing another impactful outing.
- Jake Fraser-McGurk: A highly-rated opener, Fraser-McGurk can change the course of a game if he bats even for a handful of overs.
DC vs LSG – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:
- Captain – Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul
- Vice-captain – Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markram
DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team 1:
- Wicketkeepers – KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (VC), Nicholas Pooran
- Batsmen – Faf du Plessis (c), David Miller, Mitchell Marsh, Jake Fraser McGurk
- Allrounders – Axar Patel, Aiden Markram
- Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc
DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team 2:
- Wicketkeepers – KL Rahul (c), Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran
- Batsmen – Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Marsh, Jake Fraser McGurk
- Allrounders – Axar Patel, Aiden Markram (VC)
- Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Ravi Bishnoi
DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 4, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:
- Ayush Badoni
- Karun Nair
DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 4, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:
- SL captaincy choice – Faf du Plessis
- GL captaincy choice – KL Rahul
- Punt picks – Ravi Bishnoi and David Miller
DC vs LSG Match Winner Prediction:
DC will start the game as favourites and are expected to beat LSG in the fourth game of IPL 2025.