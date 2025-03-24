DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals (DC) will be locking horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the fourth game of the ongoing IPL 2025. The game is scheduled to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Monday (March 24).

With both the teams all set for their first game of the season, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the DC vs LSG Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

DC vs LSG Match Info – Match 4, IPL 2025:

Match DC vs LSG, Match 4, IPL 2025 Date & Time 24 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 4, IPL 2025:

DC vs LSG, Match Preview:

Both DC and LSG endured a tough season last year. While they managed to win seven games each, they could not make the cut for the playoffs only because of their inferior net run-rate.

For the ongoing season, both the teams have decided to have a new captain. With Rishabh Pant leaving, DC have named Axar Patel as their new captain. On the other hand, LSG released KL Rahul before signing up Pant and naming him as their new captain.

Both the teams will be hoping that the change in captaincy changes their fortunes as well and they finally win their maiden title.

DC vs LSG, Head-to-Head record:

DC and LSG have played five games against each other in the IPL so far. DC have won two of those games while MI have emerged victorious in the other three matches.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost DC 05 02 03 LSG 05 03 02

DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

Pitch Conditions:

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is expected to be spin friendly. Both the teams are expected to have at least two frontline spinners in their playing eleven.

Weather Conditions:

The weather forecast has predicted light rain in Visakhapatnam during the day. However, rain is unlikely to play spoilsport during the game.

Temperature is expected to hover in late 20s during the entire match.

DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

DC Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Faf du Plessis

Abishek Porel

KL Rahul (wk)

Tristan Stubbs

Axar Patel (c)

Ashutosh Sharma

Sameer Rizvi

Kuldeep Yadav

Mitchell Starc

T Natarajan

LSG Playing XI

Aiden Markram

Mitchell Marsh

Rishabh Pant (c & wk)

Nicholas Pooran

Ayush Badoni

Abdul Samad

David Miller

Shahbaz Ahmed

Ravi Bishnoi

Shardul Thakur

Akash Singh

Hot Picks for DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis is one of the most experienced openers in the IPL and the onus will be on him to give DC a good start.

Faf du Plessis is one of the most experienced openers in the IPL and the onus will be on him to give DC a good start. KL Rahul: After being released by LSG, KL Rahul will have a point to settle against his former team. The India star would be keen to score big in the upcoming game.

Top Picks:

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram has the potential to play a match-winning knock with the bat. He can contribute with the ball as well.

Aiden Markram has the potential to play a match-winning knock with the bat. He can contribute with the ball as well. Rishabh Pant: The newly-appointed captain will be keen to lead his team from the front and score big in his first game. Pant will be hoping to start his reign as the LSG captain on a winning note.

Budget Picks:

Abishek Porel: The wicketkeeper-batsman has impressed one and all with his power-hitting in the IPL and will be eyeing another impactful outing.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has impressed one and all with his power-hitting in the IPL and will be eyeing another impactful outing. Jake Fraser-McGurk: A highly-rated opener, Fraser-McGurk can change the course of a game if he bats even for a handful of overs.

DC vs LSG – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul

Vice-captain – Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markram

DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (VC), Nicholas Pooran

– KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (VC), Nicholas Pooran Batsmen – Faf du Plessis (c), David Miller, Mitchell Marsh, Jake Fraser McGurk

– Faf du Plessis (c), David Miller, Mitchell Marsh, Jake Fraser McGurk Allrounders – Axar Patel, Aiden Markram

– Axar Patel, Aiden Markram Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc

DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – KL Rahul (c), Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran

– KL Rahul (c), Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran Batsmen – Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Marsh, Jake Fraser McGurk

– Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Marsh, Jake Fraser McGurk Allrounders – Axar Patel, Aiden Markram (VC)

– Axar Patel, Aiden Markram (VC) Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Ravi Bishnoi

DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 4, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:

Ayush Badoni

Karun Nair

DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 4, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Faf du Plessis

GL captaincy choice – KL Rahul

Punt picks – Ravi Bishnoi and David Miller

DC vs LSG Match Winner Prediction:

DC will start the game as favourites and are expected to beat LSG in the fourth game of IPL 2025.