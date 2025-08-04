East Delhi Riders will be facing West Delhi Lions in the 4th game of the ongoing Delhi Premier League 2025. The match will be played on Monday (August 4) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest EDR vs WDL Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Delhi Premier League 2025.

EDR vs WDL Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions

Date: August 4, 2025

Timing: 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

EDR vs WDL Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

East Delhi Riders have started their campaign in the Delhi Premier League with a victory. They faced South Delhi Superstarz in the tournament-opener and won the game by 5 wickets. Batting first, South Delhi scored 169/6 in the allotted 20 overs.

In reply, East Delhi chased down the total on the final ball of the match with their captain Anuj Rawat scoring 55 runs. They will be eyeing another win to extend their winning start.

On the other hand, West Delhi Lions are yet to open their campaign and the upcoming contest will be their first match in the tournament.

EDR vs WDL Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the first meeting between the two teams in the ongoing tournament.

EDR vs WDL Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 30 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted a cloudy sky.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is 170 runs.

EDR vs WDL Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

East Delhi Riders Playing 11:

Sujal Singh, Hardik Sharma, Rohan Rathi, Anuj Rawat (c, wk), Arpit Rana, Mayank Rawat, Rounak Waghela, Navdeep Saini, Akhil Chaudhary, Ajay Ahlawat, Ashish Meena, Kavya Gupta

West Delhi Lions Playing 11:

Ayush Doseja, Nitish Rana, Ishant Sharma, Hritik Shokeen, Mayank Gusain, Shivank Vashisth, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Laxman, Shubham Dubey, Krish Yadav, Manan Bhardwaj

EDR vs WDL Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Anuj Rawat (vc), Krish Yadav

– Anuj Rawat (vc), Krish Yadav Batsmen – Ankit Kumar-II, Sujal Singh, Rohan Rathi, Hardik Sharma

– Ankit Kumar-II, Sujal Singh, Rohan Rathi, Hardik Sharma Allrounders – Nitish Rana (c), Mayank Rawat, Arpit Rana

– Nitish Rana (c), Mayank Rawat, Arpit Rana Bowlers – Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini

EDR vs WDL Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Anuj Rawat, Krish Yadav

– Anuj Rawat, Krish Yadav Batsmen – Ankit Kumar-II, Sujal Singh, Rohan Rathi

– Ankit Kumar-II, Sujal Singh, Rohan Rathi Allrounders – Nitish Rana, Mayank Rawat (c), Arpit Rana

– Nitish Rana, Mayank Rawat (c), Arpit Rana Bowlers – Ishant Sharma (vc), Navdeep Saini, Hrithik Shokeen

EDR vs WDL – Who will win?

East Delhi Riders will be the favourites to win the upcoming game against West Delhi Lions.