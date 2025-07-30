East Molesey and Spencer will be taking on each other in the 11th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Wimbledon 2025. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (July 30) at Raynes Park Sports Ground.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest EM vs SPE Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Wimbledon 2025.

EM vs SPE Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: East Molesey vs Spencer

Date: July 30, 2025

Timing: 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Raynes Park Sports Ground

EM vs SPE Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

East Molesey have won 3 of their 5 games and are at the second spot in the points table. In their last game, East Molesey faced Banstead and won the game by 6 wickets. Chasing 144 runs, East Molesey chased down the total inside 8 overs by losing 4 wickets.

On the other hand, Spencer are at the third spot with 2 wins and 2 defeats. They are coming into this game on the back of a 7-wicket win over Banstead. Chasing 147 runs, Spencer chased down the total on the last ball of the match to register a thrilling win.

EM vs SPE Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match will be the second meeting between the two teams in the ongoing tournament. In the first match, East Molesey had thrashed Spencer by 8 wickets.

EM vs SPE Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 23 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted a cloudy sky.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is 142 runs.

EM vs SPE Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

East Molesey Playing 11:

Michael Shean, Luka Woods, Jamie Southgate, Toby Porter, Dominic Milard (wk), Joe Johnson, Clyde Reeves-Fortuin (c), Jake Tarling, Tharun Sreedevi, Archie Haughton, Toby Crowther

Spencer Playing 11:

Jack Scriven, Daniel Adams, Freddie Horler, Ben Reffitt, Ted Landray, Jens Wagstaff (wk), Cameron Kerr, Gus Grant (c), Harshil Patel, Max Bell, Dan Smith

EM vs SPE Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Jens Wagstaff

– Jens Wagstaff Batsmen – Clyde Reeves-Fortuin, Luka Woods, Jack Scriven

– Clyde Reeves-Fortuin, Luka Woods, Jack Scriven Allrounders – Freddie Horler, Michael Shean (c), Jamie Southgate (vc)

– Freddie Horler, Michael Shean (c), Jamie Southgate (vc) Bowlers – Zakirullah Oriakhil, Tharun Sreedevi, Archie Houghton, Toby Porter

EM vs SPE Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Jens Wagstaff

– Jens Wagstaff Batsmen – Clyde Reeves-Fortuin, Luka Woods (vc), Jack Scriven

– Clyde Reeves-Fortuin, Luka Woods (vc), Jack Scriven Allrounders – Freddie Horler (c), Michael Shean, Joe Johnson

– Freddie Horler (c), Michael Shean, Joe Johnson Bowlers – Zakirullah Oriakhil, Gus Grant, Tharun Sreedevi, Archie Houghton

EM vs SPE – Who will win?

East Molesey have already defeated Spencer once this season and will be slight favourites to win the upcoming match.