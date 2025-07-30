East Molesey and Weybridge will be taking on each other in the 13th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Wimbledon 2025. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (July 30) at Raynes Park Sports Ground.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest EM vs WEY Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Wimbledon 2025.

EM vs WEY Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: East Molesey vs Weybridge

Date: July 30, 2025

Timing: 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Raynes Park Sports Ground

EM vs WEY Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

With 3 wins from 5 games, East Molesey are currently at the second spot in the points table. In their last game, East Molesey faced Banstead and won the game by 6 wickets. Chasing 144 runs, East Molesey chased down the total inside 8 overs by losing 4 wickets.

On the other hand, Weybridge are currently languishing at the fourth spot in the Group A points table with a solitary win from three games. In their last game, they suffered a 6-wicket defeat against Banstead while defending 131 runs.

EM vs WEY Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match will be the second meeting between the two teams in the ongoing tournament. In the first match, Weybridge had thrashed East Molesey by 9 wickets.

EM vs WEY Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 21 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted a cloudy sky.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is 137 runs.

EM vs WEY Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

East Molesey Playing 11:

Luka Woods, Jamie Southgate, Toby Porter, Dominic Milard (wk), Joe Johnson, Michael Shean, Clyde Reeves-Fortuin (c), Jake Tarling, Tharun Sreedevi, Archie Haughton, Toby Crowther

Weybridge Playing 11:

Nathan Tilley, Aidan Golding, Nathan Robinson, Joey Field, Henry Francis (wk), Ansarullah Nooristani, Brent Kay (c), Giles Cunningham, Seb Dunn, Fazal Husain, Luke Golding

EM vs WEY Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Dominic Millard

– Dominic Millard Batsmen – Aidan Golding (vc), Jake Tarling, Nathan Alexander Robinson

– Aidan Golding (vc), Jake Tarling, Nathan Alexander Robinson Allrounders – Brent Kay, Michael Shean (c), Jamie Southgate

– Brent Kay, Michael Shean (c), Jamie Southgate Bowlers – Toby Crowther, Tharun Sreedevi, Archie Houghton, Toby Porter

EM vs WEY Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Dominic Millard

– Dominic Millard Batsmen – Aidan Golding, Jake Tarling, Nathan Alexander (c)

– Aidan Golding, Jake Tarling, Nathan Alexander (c) Allrounders – Brent Kay, Michael Shean, Joe Johnson

– Brent Kay, Michael Shean, Joe Johnson Bowlers – Toby Sreedevi, Archie Houghton (vc), Giles Cunningham, Toby Porter

EM vs WEY – Who will win?

Weybridge have already defeated East Molesey once this season and will be slight favourites to win the upcoming match.