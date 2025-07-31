The fifth and final Test between England and India will be played from Thursday (July 31). The much-awaited match is scheduled to be played at the Oval, London.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test – Match details:

Match: England vs India (ENG vs IND), 5th Test

Date: July 31 – August 4, 2025

Time: 03:30 PM IST/ 11:00 AM local

Venue: The Oval, London

England vs India Last 4 Tests results:

1st Test – England won by 5 wickets

2nd Test – India won by 336 runs

3rd Test – England won by 22 runs

4th Test – Match drawn

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test – Match preview:

The stage is set for a grand finish to the five-match Test series between India and England. While England are still leading the series, the young Indian team has shown that it can give any team a run for its money even in its own backyard.

After the heartbreaking 22-run loss in the third Test, India came up with a monumental effort to clinch a draw in the fourth Test. After England took a huge 311-run lead in the first innings, India batted for more than 140 overs to save the game and keep the series alive.

A confident India will be looking to win the upcoming Test to draw level in the series while England will be desperate to turn things around after failing to win the previous Test.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test – Weather update:

The first and fourth days of the Test could face interruptions due to rain, according to the weather forecast.

Temperature is likely to hover between in early 20s throughout the Test.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test – Pitch report:

The pitch at the Oval has become a major talking point ahead of the match. The pitch is likely to have a green top that could make lives extremely difficult for the batsmen.

Here are the stats showing the record of Test matches played at the Oval so far:

Matches Played 107 Matches Won by Home Side 44 (41.12%) Matches Won by Touring Side 24 (22.43%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 1 (0.93%) Matches Won Batting First 40 (37.38%) Matches Won Batting Second 30 (28.04%) Matches Won Winning Toss 37 (34.58%) Matches Won Losing Toss 33 (30.84%) Matches Drawn 37 (34.58%) Matches Tied 0 (0.00%) Highest Team Innings 903/7 dec (England) Lowest Team Innings 44 (Australia) Highest Run Chase Achieved 263/9 (England) Average Opening Stand (Runs) 38.03 Average Runs per Wicket 31.84 Average Runs per Over 2.85 Average Score Batting First 345

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head record:

England have pretty much dominated this rivalry so far. While India have done well against England in recent years, the overall record favours the latter. Out of the 140 Tests between the two teams so far, England have won 53 while India have won 36.

Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Tied England 140 53 36 51 0 India 140 36 53 51 0

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test – Predicted Playing XIs:

England (Announced):

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (C), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue

India:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna/Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team no. 1:

Wicketkeeper : Jamie Smith

: Jamie Smith Batsmen : Joe Root, KL Rahul, Ben Duckett, Shubman Gill, Ollie Pope

: Joe Root, KL Rahul, Ben Duckett, Shubman Gill, Ollie Pope Allrounders : Ravindra Jadeja, Jacob Bethell, Washington Sundar

: Ravindra Jadeja, Jacob Bethell, Washington Sundar Bowlers: Gus Atkinson, Mohammed Siraj

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team no. 2:

Wicketkeeper : Jamie Smith

: Jamie Smith Batsmen : Joe Root, KL Rahul, Ben Duckett, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal

: Joe Root, KL Rahul, Ben Duckett, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal Allrounders : Ravindra Jadeja, Jacob Bethell, Washington Sundar, Jamie Overton

: Ravindra Jadeja, Jacob Bethell, Washington Sundar, Jamie Overton Bowler: Mohammed Siraj

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction – Who will win the 5th Test?

With home advantage on their side, England will be the favourites to win the upcoming fifth Test against India.