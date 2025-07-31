The fifth and final Test between England and India will be played from Thursday (July 31). The much-awaited match is scheduled to be played at the Oval, London.
Ahead of the match, get all the latest ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match.
ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test – Match details:
Match: England vs India (ENG vs IND), 5th Test
Date: July 31 – August 4, 2025
Time: 03:30 PM IST/ 11:00 AM local
Venue: The Oval, London
England vs India Last 4 Tests results:
- 1st Test – England won by 5 wickets
- 2nd Test – India won by 336 runs
- 3rd Test – England won by 22 runs
- 4th Test – Match drawn
ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test – Match preview:
The stage is set for a grand finish to the five-match Test series between India and England. While England are still leading the series, the young Indian team has shown that it can give any team a run for its money even in its own backyard.
After the heartbreaking 22-run loss in the third Test, India came up with a monumental effort to clinch a draw in the fourth Test. After England took a huge 311-run lead in the first innings, India batted for more than 140 overs to save the game and keep the series alive.
A confident India will be looking to win the upcoming Test to draw level in the series while England will be desperate to turn things around after failing to win the previous Test.
ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test – Weather update:
- The first and fourth days of the Test could face interruptions due to rain, according to the weather forecast.
- Temperature is likely to hover between in early 20s throughout the Test.
ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test – Pitch report:
The pitch at the Oval has become a major talking point ahead of the match. The pitch is likely to have a green top that could make lives extremely difficult for the batsmen.
Here are the stats showing the record of Test matches played at the Oval so far:
|Matches Played
|107
|Matches Won by Home Side
|44 (41.12%)
|Matches Won by Touring Side
|24 (22.43%)
|Matches Won by Neutral Side
|1 (0.93%)
|Matches Won Batting First
|40 (37.38%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|30 (28.04%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|37 (34.58%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|33 (30.84%)
|Matches Drawn
|37 (34.58%)
|Matches Tied
|0 (0.00%)
|Highest Team Innings
|903/7 dec (England)
|Lowest Team Innings
|44 (Australia)
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|263/9 (England)
|Average Opening Stand (Runs)
|38.03
|Average Runs per Wicket
|31.84
|Average Runs per Over
|2.85
|Average Score Batting First
|345
ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head record:
England have pretty much dominated this rivalry so far. While India have done well against England in recent years, the overall record favours the latter. Out of the 140 Tests between the two teams so far, England have won 53 while India have won 36.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Tied
|England
|140
|53
|36
|51
|0
|India
|140
|36
|53
|51
|0
ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test – Predicted Playing XIs:
England (Announced):
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (C), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue
India:
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna/Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team no. 1:
- Wicketkeeper: Jamie Smith
- Batsmen : Joe Root, KL Rahul, Ben Duckett, Shubman Gill, Ollie Pope
- Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Jacob Bethell, Washington Sundar
- Bowlers: Gus Atkinson, Mohammed Siraj
ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team no. 2:
- Wicketkeeper: Jamie Smith
- Batsmen: Joe Root, KL Rahul, Ben Duckett, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Jacob Bethell, Washington Sundar, Jamie Overton
- Bowler: Mohammed Siraj
ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction – Who will win the 5th Test?
With home advantage on their side, England will be the favourites to win the upcoming fifth Test against India.