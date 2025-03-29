GT vs MI Dream 11 prediction: Gujarat Titans (GT) will be locking horns against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ninth game of the ongoing IPL 2025. The match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (March 29).

With both the teams all set for their second game of the season, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the GT vs MI Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

GT vs MI Match Info – Match 9, IPL 2025:

Match GT vs MI, Match 8, IPL 2025 Date & Time 29 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 9, IPL 2025:

GT vs MI, Match Preview:

The match will give an opportunity to both the teams to open their account this season. Both GT and MI suffered a loss in their first game of the season. Having missed out on the playoffs last season, they will be desperate to make amends this season and will be looking to get their campaign on track as soon as possible.

GT’s campaign started with an 11-run defeat against Punjab Kings at home. Batting first, PBKS scored 243/5 in 20 overs. In reply, GT came up with a spirited chase but eventually fell short by 11 runs as they finished on 232/5.

On the other hand, MI suffered a 4-wicket defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in their first game of the season. CSK restricted MI to 155/9 before chasing down the total with five balls to spare.

GT vs MI, Head-to-Head record:

Out of the five games between the two teams so far, GT have won three while MI have won two.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost GT 05 02 03 MI 05 03 02

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

The pitch is set to be batting friendly and bowlers are expected to struggle. In the last game played at the venue, both the teams scored more than 230 runs and the upcoming game also promises to be a high-scoring game.

GT vs MI Weather Conditions:

The weather forecast has not predicted any rain in Ahmedabad on the match day.

Temperature is expected to hover around 30 degree Celsius during the entire match.

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

GT Playing 11 with impact player:

Shubman Gill (c)

Sai Sudharsan

Jos Buttler (wk)

Sherfane Rutherford

Shahrukh Khan

Rahul Tewatia

Rashid Khan

Arshad Khan

R Sai Kishore

Kagiso Rabada

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

MI Playing 11 with impact player:

Rohit Sharma

Ryan Rickelton (wk)

Will Jacks

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya (c)

Naman Dhir

Mitchell Santner

Deepak Chahar

Trent Boult

Satyanarayana Raju

Vignesh Puthur

Hot Picks for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Sai Sudharsan: The southpaw is fast making a name for himself because of his consistency. He scored 74 runs in the previous game and will be eyeing another good outing.

Top Picks:

Jos Buttler: One of the best openers in the world, Jos Buttler will be looking to make an impact once again. He scored 54 runs in the previous game against Punjab Kings.

GT vs MI – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Sai Sudharsan and Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain – Tilak Varma and Jos Buttler

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Jos Buttler, Ryan Rickelton

– Jos Buttler, Ryan Rickelton Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma (vc), Sai Sudharsan (c)

– Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma (vc), Sai Sudharsan (c) Allrounders – Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks

– Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks Bowlers – Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Jos Buttler (vc)

– Jos Buttler (vc) Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Sai Sudharsan

– Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Sai Sudharsan Allrounders – Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks

– Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 9, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:

Washington Sundar

Robin Minz

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 9, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Sai Sudharsan

GL captaincy choice – Rohit Sharma

Punt picks – Kagiso Rabada and Mitchell Santner

GT vs MI Match Winner Prediction:

Thanks to the home advantage, GT will be the slight favourites for the upcoming match and are expected to beat MI. GT have also won all of their three games against MI in Ahmedabad and will be looking to extend the winning streak.